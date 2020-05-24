Sergio Ramos scored the most important goal of his career on this day in 2014

In a video released by Real Madrid's official website, Sergio Ramos and Luka Modric delve into the finer details of the famous stoppage-time goal that secured the coveted La Decima for Real Madrid in 2014.

Sergio Ramos rose metres above the rest of the opposition to head the ball into the goal to level the scores in the 93rd minute of the game. The goal is widely regarded as one of the most important goals in Real Madrid's history and effectively secured the La Decima.

Luka Modric delivered a perfect corner into the penalty area to create the circumstances for Real Madrid's famous victory. La Decima will always be the crown on the Sergio Ramos' head, but history will also remember that Luka Modric put it there.

The Croatian magician, however, remains modest about his part in the goal that secured Real Madrid the La Decima.

"I was very calm, with the belief we were going to get the goal. Sergio was in a good area, he positioned himself well and the way he rose to turn it in, it's historic."

Modric also placed emphasis on the hours of rigorous hours of practice in training and credited Real Madrid's La Decima to the team's hard work.

"We'd practised that corner a lot during the training sessions. We'd done it previously in Champions League games, like against Bayern and some La Liga clashes. It was important to put the ball in the area that I did, we've practised that a lot, but then Sergio made a great run and a perfect finish."

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos describes the goal that delivered La Decima

Ramos stunned Atletico Madrid by scoring a trademark header

Six years earlier on this very day, Atletico Madrid was well on its way to its first-ever Champions League title. Diego Godin had put Los Colchoneros ahead in the 36th minute and the Uruguayan and his teammates did well to keep Real Madrid's star-studded lineup quiet for 90 minutes. As seconds continued to disappear into oblivion, La Decima seemed as distant as ever.

Then, something magical happened. Real Madrid's most illustrious defender rose to the occasion in typical fashion to settle scores in the 93rd minute of the match to give his team a fighting chance to win the La Decima. Ramos gives due credit to his Real Madrid teammate Modric for his perfect execution of the corner.

"It's true that it was a fantastic header. The execution, the jump, the distance, Thibaut in goal is huge in between the sticks. I think that was the only place the ball could've gone in. It was a great ball from Modric. I headed for the back post because that's where most of the players were and I could get blocks in easily."

Ramos and Modric breathed life into Real Madrid

Sergio Ramos outsmarted Atletico Madrid's stellar defenders to direct an inch-perfect header into the far post, leaving thousands of fans stunned and a million others ecstatic.

"Godin was marking me, there were Bale and Cristiano. I made a run towards the back post and darted inside. In those tenths of a second with so many players and so much movement, Godin didn't have time to react because I got in front of him. That metre allowed me to get forward to the penalty spot on my own and get a free header, perfectly executed in the 93rd minute to level the game and take us into extra-time."

The goal dampened Atletico Madrid's spirits and triggered a stunning reaction from Real Madrid's superstars. La Decima's heroes obliterated their cross-city rivals in extra time, with Marcelo, Gareth Bale, and Cristiano Ronaldo getting on to the scoresheet.

Casillas and Marcelo celebrate the legendary stoppage-time goal

Real Madrid may have won the game by a massive 4-1 margin, but scorelines do not always tell stories. The La Decima campaign was one of inspiration and magic and Sergio Ramos pays tribute to the important addition to Real Madrid's glorious history.

"The victory was historic and magical. Madrid is a magical world and we're fortunate to be part of it."

The thousands of fans that had gathered on that historic day in Rome know exactly what Real Madrid's present captain means. La Decima will always remain a beacon of hope and glory for fans of Los Blancos.