La Liga president Javier Tebas believes Real Madrid have already signed Kylian Mbappe

La Liga president Javier Tebas has claimed that Real Madrid have already reached an agreement to sign Kylian Mbappe. The league executive suggested that the French superstar would join Los Blancos next season.

Speaking on Spanish outlet El Partidazo de COPE, he said:

"I have the feeling that Mbappé has signed for Real Madrid."

If Mbappe joins the Spanish giants, it could mark the end of a lengthy saga between the 25-year-old and the team. He was close to joining them in the summer of 2022 before making a last-gasp switch, signing a two-year extension with Paris Saint-Germain.

However, any possibility of him extending his stay at the French capital seems limited now. He was close to leaving the club at the start of the 2023-24 campaign after being left out of the team's pre-season tour. Offers from multiple teams, including Saudi Pro League sides, arrived, but Mbappe eventually decided to stay with Les Parisiens for one more season.

Luka Modric opens up after scoring stunning goal in Real Madrid's narrow win

Modric bagged a stunning goal to win the game.

Luka Modric appreciated Real Madrid's mentality after Los Blancos had to dig deep to beat Sevilla 1-0 in La Liga. Speaking after the game, the Croatian midfielder unleashed a brilliant long-range effort in the 81st minute to hand all three points to the home side.

He said (via press conference):

"It is what always happens. We never give up. We have shown it many times, that this is a part of Real Madrid's DNA," Modric said about his goal.

"We knew that today (Sunday) it was important not to let points get away because Barcelona would have closed the gap. Our insistence throughout the game bore fruit."

The result meant that Carlo Ancelotti's side (65) maintained their lead at the top of the table, six points over second-placed Girona (59) and eight over arch-rivals Barcelona (57) who are in third.

It has been a difficult season for the 38-year-old, who has seen his minutes go down with the arrival of Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund. He has made 29 appearances across all competitions this season, scoring two goals and bagging six assists.

Carlo Ancelotti praised Modric's mentality after the game, admitting how hard it was to leave him off the team. He said (via press conference):

"It is very difficult to leave (Modric) on the bench, but every day he is an example for the entire squad," Ancelotti said.

"It is in Luka's hands to decide what he does next season. It is difficult to manage (a situation like his) and I understand what Modric may be thinking when he does not play."