  • La Liga side open talks to sign forgotten Chelsea star: Reports

By Shashank
Published Jul 19, 2025 05:59 GMT
Villarreal are reportedly interested in signing Chelsea defender Axel Disasi this summer. According to Caught Offside (via Football Espana), Submarino Amarillo are monitoring the 27-year-old's situation at Stamford Bridge; however, Newcastle United are currently leading the race to sign Disasi.

The Blues have been active in the summer transfer window, signing Joao Pedro, Liam Delap, Jamie Gittens, and more. Understandably, the West London club is also looking to move players on and free up space.

Noni Madueke became the first player to leave Stamford Bridge this summer in a big move, joining Arsenal for a reported fee of £48.5 million. Axel Disasi, who joined the Blues from AS Monaco in August 2023 for a reported fee of £38.6 million, could be the next to depart.

In his first season at Chelsea, Disasi made 44 appearances across all competitions, helping the Blues keep 10 clean sheets and also scoring three goals. However, last season he played only six Premier League games for Enzo Maresca's side and was later loaned to Aston Villa for the remainder of the season.

Playing both as a center-back and a full-back, the 27-year-old made only 10 appearances for the Villans before returning to West London. Axel Disasi has four years left on his current contract, but the Frenchman is considering a move outside Stamford Bridge due to limited game time.

With the departure of Eric Bailly and Raul Albiol, Villarreal is looking to sign a new experienced defender. Villarreal currently has four center-backs: Logan Costa, Willy Kambwala, Pau Navarro, and Rafa Marin.

However, the La Liga side is expected to face competition in the transfer market for Disasi from Newcastle United.

English attacker Noni Madueke shared a post on Instagram with a note after joining Arsenal from Chelsea on Friday, July 19. Madueke has penned a five-year contract with the north London club for a reported initial fee of £48.5 million.

After joining the Gunners, the 23-year-old wrote in the caption of his recent social media post:

"Humbled and blessed to be here. Thank you to everyone that made this possible. I can't wait to get on the pitch and start to repay the faith shown in me. It's gonna be so special... God is the greatest. Let's go."
Noni Madueke, who usually plays as a right winger, has also played on the left wing for Chelsea. As a result, the 23-year-old is expected to compete with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli on the left while providing cover for Bukayo Saka on the right flank.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
