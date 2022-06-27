"Lacazette 2.0", "Teemu Pukki scored more goals" - Rival fans troll Arsenal as they reportedly complete signing of Gabriel Jesus from Manchester City 

Arsenal are reportedly set to sign Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus and rival fans took to Twitter to troll the Gunners for the same. They compared the Brazilian to the likes of Alexandre Lacazette and relegated Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners have agreed on personal terms with Marcelo Pettinati, the foward's agent. The transfer fee would be £45 million and the Brazilian would join on a five-year deal. Romano tweeted:

"Gabriel Jesus to Arsenal, here we go! Personal terms fully agreed with his agent Marcelo Pettinati and his two partners. Gabriel signs until 2027, it’s 100% done. Arsenal already agreed £45m fee with Man City as revealed on Friday. Edu & Arteta, key for the deal."

The Manchester City man scored 13 goals and provided 12 assists in 41 matches in all competitions last season. However, he found the starting spot difficult to come by in the earlier parts of the season, even though the Cityzens played without a number 9.

Hence, Arsenal's rival fans trolled the Gunners on signing the Brazilian and shared their views on Twitter. Here are some of their reactions:

Trey @UTDTrey @FabrizioRomano @Transfers All this just to finish outside the top 4 again @FabrizioRomano @Transfers All this just to finish outside the top 4 again

Robert Ferguson @RobertF40811899 @rehnato @FabrizioRomano



Teemu Pukki scored more league goals than Jesus last year! 🤷🏽‍♂️ @Transfers Let’s just leave this one here:-Teemu Pukki scored more league goals than Jesus last year! 🤷🏽‍♂️ @rehnato @FabrizioRomano @Transfers Let’s just leave this one here:-Teemu Pukki scored more league goals than Jesus last year! 🤷🏽‍♂️

Adewale Adetona @iSlimfit @FabrizioRomano @Transfers Jesus cannot save Arsenal. He made the wrong choice. I don’t know why someone would see Fried Rice and decides to go for white rice. @FabrizioRomano @Transfers Jesus cannot save Arsenal. He made the wrong choice. I don’t know why someone would see Fried Rice and decides to go for white rice.

James Thrussell @ThrussellJames @FabrizioRomano @Transfers Such a typical woolwich signing this. Couldn’t even score more than 15 goals as a No 9 for the dominant side in the country. Wouldn’t even start for spurs. Continue to mind the gap Dial square… @FabrizioRomano @Transfers Such a typical woolwich signing this. Couldn’t even score more than 15 goals as a No 9 for the dominant side in the country. Wouldn’t even start for spurs. Continue to mind the gap Dial square… 😂

ManUnitedMedia @ManUnitedMedia @FabrizioRomano For 3 years Jesus was backup 9 to a team that didn't have a number 9 @FabrizioRomano For 3 years Jesus was backup 9 to a team that didn't have a number 9 😭

Jesus scored eight Premier League goals in 28 appearances for Manchester City last season. While these aren't the best stats, this is still an upgrade over the Gunners' options.

Lacazette and Eddie Nketiah scored just nine goals between them in the Premier League last season. Hence, the Brazilian could be a big signing for Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal handed Raphinha boost as they look to build on Gabriel Jesus' signing from Manchester City

The Gunners have already signed Marquinhos from Sao Paulo and Fabio Vieira from Porto this season. They also welcomed Matt Turner from New England Revolution this summer, who they signed in January. Now, it looks like they've signed Jesus from Manchester City as well.

However, the north London side aren't done in the transfer market yet. As per Football London, they are interested in signing Leeds United winger Raphinha. Their first bid was rejected by the Peacocks.

The Brazilian winger, though, has been waiting for an offer from Barcelona, with whom he's agreed personal terms since February. However, the Catalans are 'keen' to keep Ousmane Dembele this summer.

This, coupled with their financial troubles, could mean they won't make an attempt to sign Raphinha. This would open up a chance for the Gunners to swoop in for their man.

