"Lack of integrity, they should be ashamed" - Guardiola slams Manchester United fans for chants aimed at Manchester City star Phil Foden

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has hit out at fans of Manchester United after their abusive chants aimed at midfielder Phil Foden. The City man was the subject of X-rated abuse from the fans of the Red Devils during the Manchester derby at Old Trafford.

Phil Foden's struggles for form continued as he played just 58 minutes of the derby before his withdrawal for Jeremy Doku. The Englishman's exit from the pitch was met with chanting from the home fans, with abuse aimed at the mother of the 24-year-old.

Pep Guardiola was far from impressed with the Manchester United fans for their chants, and he made this known in his post-match press conference. The former Barcelona boss stressed that he was not speaking to the club as an institution, but to the fans, and accused them of lacking class. He wrote on X:

"Lack of class, but is not United it is the people. I do not understand the mind of the people. Lack of integrity, they should be ashamed."

Phil Foden had another game to forget for the Cityzens before limping off the pitch two minutes shy of the hour mark. The English midfielder created one chance and missed his side's only big chance of the game, while completing just one pass into the final third. He failed to win any of his five ground duels and was dispossessed twice in the game.

Foden's struggles this season have been magnified by the overall struggles of Guardiola's side, who are fifth in the league. The midfielder has scored seven goals and provided two assists in 25 league appearances this season after emerging as the league's Player of the Season in 2023-24.

Manchester United and Manchester City play out drab draw at Old Trafford

Manchester United and Manchester City played out a goalless draw in their Manchester derby at Old Trafford on Sunday. Neither side managed to find the net in what was a disappointing encounter between the underperforming rivals.

Pep Guardiola's side generated an xG of 0.49 from five shots on target, missing the only big chance they created throughout the game. Similarly, Ruben Amorim's side generated 0.92 xG from two shots on target, but failed to find the net in the derby.

The Manchester derby ended in a goalless draw for the first time since December 2020, and both sides maintain their place on the league table. Manchester City remain in fifth place, one point behind Chelsea in fourth, while the Red Devils are in 13th place.

