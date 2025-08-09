“Lacks intensity”, “Place a bid” - Manchester United fans identify signing Red Devils need after Benjamin Sesko during 1-1 draw vs Fiorentina 

Manchester United fans on X (formerly Twitter) are in unison about the club's next target after the 5-4 penalty shootout win over Fiorentina. The Red Devils faithful want a midfielder signed before deadline day after the club sealed the signing of Benjamin Sesko.
Ruben Amorim started Manchester United's final pre-season match with the midfield of Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, with Amad Diallo and Patrick Dorgu as the wingbacks. The Brazilian was taken off in the 73rd minute, with Kobbie Mainoo replacing him, but the fans were far from impressed.
The fans on social media have called for the club to sign Carlos Baleba from Brighton & Hove Albion and posted:
Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Cameroon star, with Manchester City also interested in the midfielder. The Red Devils have already spent over £200 million this summer on Matheus Cunha, Diego Leon, Bryan Mbeumo, and Benjamin Sesko.
Troy Deeney also spoke about Amorim's side needing Baleba and said on talkSPORT today:
"I think United have to get him [Baleba] this window or they don't get him, they have to get him now. If he has another good season I do think other teams, your Real Madrid's and your Liverpool's will come and go bosh, we'll have him."
"I think if I am Amorim, I am kind of bullish on that. Get this deal done because then I can get you into Europe and then can obviously build from that. He changes that whole midfield. He can be the sitter and let Bruno Fernandes go and he can cover the ground. I think he's a really special player. He moves them up 10-15 places in my opinion if he signs for Man United."
Brighton have placed a stunning €120 million price tag on the 21-year-old, as Lille have a 20% sell-on clause in his contract.
Former Manchester United star urged Red Devils to sign PL midfielder
Former Manchester United star Lee Sharpe spoke about the club's need for a midfielder earlier this summer and named Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton as the ideal signing. He believes that the Englishman will help unlock the forwards with passes from the deep and said:
"He's always looked very comfortable whatever game he's involved in. He's always taking things in his stride. He protects the ball really well and takes it off the back four and then turns forward to try and be positive. United have lacked that. Ugarte was maybe brought in for that, but I think he struggles in possession at times. Wharton is a great forward passer and his creative side is great. He sees a long pass as well as a cute short pass. He'd be a really good addition."
According to reports from Football Insider, Manchester United are open to selling Kobbie Mainoo this summer. The likes of Alejandro Garnacho, Jadon Sancho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia are also expected to leave Old Trafford.