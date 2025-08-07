Manchester United learn transfer fee set by Brighton for sale of Carlos Baleba amid recent links: Reports

Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly slapped a €120 million price tag on Manchester United target Carlos Baleba. The midfielder's transfer would see Lille taking 20% of the fee as they have a sell-on clause.
According to a report by ESPN, Baleba is happy to stay at Brighton & Hove Albion for another season and wait for a move next summer. He is aware of the interest from Manchester United, but Fabian Hurzeler sees him as a key part of the squad.
Ruben Amorim is looking to add a midfielder to the squad following the departure of Christian Eriksen, whose contract expired at the end of last season. The Red Devils are also open to selling Kobiie Mainoo, but no club has made an offer this summer.
ESPN add that Manchester United can afford a move for Baleba this summer, if they can secure a 'pure profit' sale. Alejandro Garnacho has been linked with a move to Chelsea, but the Blues are unwilling to offer more than £30 million for the Argentine.
The report also claims that Manchester City is keeping tabs on Baleba, with Pep Guardiola reportedly being a longtime admirer of the midfielder.
Manchester United have spent big this summer, with the signings of Mathues Cunha and Bryan Mbuemo. They also have a deal in place for Benjamin Sesko from RB Leipzig, and he is set to cost them around €85 million.
Manchester United told to sign Premier League midfielder
Former Manchester United winger Lee Sharpe spoke to AceOdds earlier this summer and claimed that the Red Devils should sign Adam Wharton. He believes that the Crystal Palace star can be a good addition to Ruben Amorim's squad and said:
"I've been impressed with him to be fair. He's always looked very comfortable whatever game he's involved in. He's always taking things in his stride. He protects the ball really well and takes it off the back four and then turns forward to try and be positive. United have lacked that."
"Ugarte was maybe brought in for that, but I think he struggles in possession at times. He rats around and defends well, but maybe as an option on the ball United need to improve in that area. Wharton is a great forward passer and his creative side is great. He sees a long pass as well as a cute short pass. He'd be a really good addition."
Adam Wharton has also been linked with Liverpool, but Crystal Palace have not shown any signs of encouraging a bid.