"Lad's anthem" - Dua Lipa reacts brilliantly to Liverpool fans belting out 'One Kiss' after Carabao Cup triumph

Pop singer Dua Lipa reacted brilliantly to Liverpool fans bellowing out her song 'One Kiss' following their triumphant Carabao Cup victory over Chelsea.

The Reds defeated Chelsea 11-10 in a tense penalty shootout following a thrilling encounter that ended goalless after extra time.

Reds fans could be heard singing Dua Lipa's famous song 'One Kiss' which has become a tradition for the club in recent times.

Lipa reacted to the song being sung by fans stating:

"Lad's anthem."

It is not the first time Dua Lipa has been impressed by the club's love for her song.

Back in 2018 the Reds played Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League final in Kiev. The singer performed a set prior to game and the relationship between Reds fans and the English singer had begun.

Since then Reds fans have continuously sung her record-hit with the singer saying (via Liverpool Echo):

"How do I say this in the best way possible? Can you say 'honorary Liverpool supporter'? Only because my dad and brother support Arsenal and I think I would be getting in a lot of trouble if I said that I just support Liverpool! But I love Liverpool and it has always got a special place in my heart."

Liverpool fans to take the festivities into the rest of the season

The Reds celebrate their Carabao Cup success.

Jurgen Klopp's men will be brimming with delight following Sunday's Carabao Cup triumph.

They are now chasing down Premier League leaders Manchester City and have almost caught up with Pep Guardiola's men in impressive fashion. They sit just six points behind City with a game in hand.

LFC fans could be vital in helping the club's title push with the team now having a ton of momentum behind them.

Liverpool FC @LFC One kiss is all it takes One kiss is all it takes 😘🏆 https://t.co/hPRAvP8OZJ

They also have a second leg R16 tie in the Champions League to play against Inter Milan at Anfield. They go into that game with a 2-0 lead and should they progress, they will look to win a seventh UCL title.

Anfield is known for its presence, particularly the synonymous anthem "You'll Never Walk Alone" being bellowed out by fans.

The Merseysiders face Norwich City in the FA Cup fifth Round on Wednesday in yet another competition they will certainly be challenging for.

