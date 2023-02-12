LaLiga's official Instagram handle makes hilarious 'Pathaan aur Tiger' post for Real Madrid's Luka Modric and Barcelona's Sergio Busquets

La Liga's official Instagram account made a hilarious post involving Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric and Barcelona legend Sergio Busquets. The post was related to the Bollywood movie Pathan.

Both Busquets and Modric, despite their age, have been going strong for the two La Liga giants this season. The Spanish league's social media account probably referred to that point as their caption read:

"LaLiga ke Pathaan aur Tiger! [LaLiga's Pathaan and Tiger!]"

Since joining Real Madrid from Tottenham Hotspur in 2012, Luka Modric has slowly become one of the best midfielders of this generation. He has made 465 appearances for Los Blancos and has won five UEFA Champions League trophies with Los Blancos.

Modric has made 29 appearances for Carlo Ancelotti's team this season, scoring five goals and providing three assists.

Busquets, on the other hand, has been a bona fide Blaugrana legend since the start of his career. A one-club man, the legendary Spaniard has played 707 games for the Catalan club.

Despite being 34, Busquets has played 27 games for Barcelona this season and is one of the crucial cogs for Xavi's team.

Luis De La Fuente spoke about Barcelona leading the La Liga title race against Real Madrid

FC Barcelona training and press conference

Newly appointed Spanish national team coach Luis De La Fuente recently spoke about Xavi's team holding a healthy advantage over Real Madrid in the La Liga title race. He told Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal):

“Leaders as they earn it. That it comes naturally to them and that the rest follow them and believe in them. They are very good and are performing at a maximum level at Barcelona."

Speaking about Xavi's impact as the coach, De La Fuente said:

“Competition is always good. Hopefully, it would demand that level of competition. It seems very healthy to me, I celebrate it and Xavi is managing it very well. With so many parties, everyone can participate a lot."

De La Fuente also said that he would have liked Busquets to continue his La Roja career. The veteran announced retirement from international football following the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“I would have liked him to continue. There are very good footballers, who will reach a very high level, but I don’t know if they will reach the level Busi has been at.”

Poll : 0 votes