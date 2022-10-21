"Lame as f**k" - Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku calls out English newspaper for reporting false information about him smoking an e-cigarette

Inter Milan forward Romelu Lukaku, who is currently on loan from Chelsea, has blasted English newspaper The Sun for spreading fake news.

The newspaper posted a story purportedly about the Belgian international caught smoking an e-cigarette. The report, however, did not concern Lukaku in the first place and had an image of someone else.

Lukaku took to social media to call out The Sun for their antics and stated that he is prepared to take action against the media conglomerate.

"The Sun newspaper... You guys are messing with the wrong one. Keep f**king playing. My people will contact you very soon."

He added the following in a separate Instagram story:

"You guys are lame as f*ck for posting a picture that ain't me and posting the wrong info."

It is worth mentioning that The Sun does have a negative reputation in England. According to Goal, Liverpool fans have been against the newspaper ever since the Hillsborough disaster back in 1989 in which 96 Liverpool fans died.

The newspaper had accused the Reds supporters for the incident and even discredited other fans for their behavior.

The Sun is considered right-leaning in nature, which invites a lot of criticism from those who have a diametrically opposed point of view. .

How has Romelu Lukaku performed for Inter Milan following his loan spell from Chelsea?

Chelsea signed Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan in the summer of 2021 for a club-record fee of around £97.5 million. The Belgian forward, however, did not settle in as expected at Stamford Bridge for his second spell at the club and was allowed to re-join Inter Milan on a season-long loan deal.

As things stand, Lukaku has played just three games for Inter Milan this season and has contributed a goal and an assist. The forward is currently out on the sidelines after picking up a muscular injury.

Lukaku has not played a game for Inter Milan since their 3-1 defeat at the hands of SS Lazio back in late August.

According to The Mirror, Chelsea are prepared to cut their losses and allow Romelu Lukaku to spend another season out on loan at the San Siro. The second loan spell will include a transfer fee attached to the Belgian international for a permanent transfer in the summer of 2024.

