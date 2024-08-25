Barcelona prodigy Lamine Yamal raved about Jules Kounde after their La Liga match against Athletic Club on Saturday (August 24). The Frenchman was crucial in smothering the Athletic attack, especially against Nico Williams.

Jules Kounde was extremely effective against Nico Williams and the Spaniard struggled to make an impact in the game. He lost possession 18 times and managed to make only 13 successful passes throughout the 90 minutes. Furthermore, Jules Kounde rendered him ineffective in front of the goal as Williams didn't have a single shot on target.

Kounde's efforts were lauded by Lamine Yamal on Instagram. In the comment section of one of Kounde's posts, Lamine Yamal wrote:

Trending

"best rb [right-back] in the world rn [right now]"

Expand Tweet

Despite not playing in his preferred center-back position, Jules Kounde managed to complete 50 out of 57 passes (a passing success rate of 88%). Kounde trotted up and down the right flank throughout the game, helping in both the defense and the attack.

FC Barcelona v Athletic Club - La Liga EA Sports - Source: Getty

In an interview before the game, manager Hansi Flick also showed confidence in Kounde's ability and commented:

“On this side, we have an experienced player, so I can say that Jules will take care of him.”

The Frenchman's versatility and effectiveness will be key for Hansi Flick's side as they aim to win big in the 2024/25 season.

Lamine Yamal's wonder goal helps Barcelona maintain a 100% win record in La Liga

FC Barcelona v Athletic de Bilbao - LaLiga EA Sports - Source: Getty

The 2-1 victory against Athletic Club helped the Catalan giants get maximum points from their first two games in La Liga 2024/25. With Real Madrid dropping points against Mallorca in their opening clash, Barcelona will look to capitalize on the early lead.

Lamine Yamal opened the scoring at the Estadi Olímpic Lluís Companys with a left-footed curler in the 24th minute. Halfway through the first half, Alejandro Balde won a free kick on the left wing.

Pedri delivered a lobbed cross into the box, which fell into Yamal's feet on the right. With a silly first touch, Lamine Yamal took the ball away from Nico Williams and unleashed a curler with his left foot. The ball evaded the goalkeeper and opened the scoring for Barca.

However, Athletic Club equalized before halftime through a penalty kick. Pau Cubarsi's foul inside the penalty box was punished by Oihan Sancet, who didn't make a mistake from 12 yards.

Barcelona's winning goal came from Robert Lewandowski in the 75th minute. A cross from Pedri deflected off the goalkeeper's gloves and came to the Polish striker. Lewandowski made no mistake with the finish, making it 2-1 for the Catalan giants.

Barca will travel to Estadio de Vallecas for their next La Liga game on August 27 against Rayo Vallecano.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback