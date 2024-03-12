"Lamine Yamal the next big thing" "Give us Man City" - Fans react as Barcelona secure UCL Q/F qualification with 3-1 win over Napoli

Barcelona defeated Napoli 3-1 in the second leg to advance to the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals. They haven't advanced this far since 2019, and it has taken them seeing off the Italian champions to do so.

The Blaugrana's fast start, which saw them score two goals early and dictate the game's pace, was the reason for their success. Raphinha was a key player in the game. After assisting a cutback for Fermin Lopez to score, he aided Joao Cancelo, who scored off a rebound from his shot at the post.

Amir Rrahmani scored as Napoli battled back, and Barca goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen had to produce crucial saves to preserve the advantage. Barcelona managed to hold on despite multiple missed opportunities by Robert Lewandowski and Raphinha. They also had a Yamine Lamal goal ruled out for offside.

With a late goal, Lewandowski cemented the victory and Barca's progression. Fans were ecstatic and flooded social media with encouragement and enthusiasm. One fan said:

"Give us Man City"

Another added:

"Lamine Yamal the next big thing"

Here is a selection of their posts:

Xavi jubilant as Barcelona makes it to the Champions League quarterfinals, praises young defender

After overcoming Napoli, Barcelona progressed to the quarterfinals of the Champions League. It was a major accomplishment for them to make it to the quarterfinals for the first time in four years.

Coach Xavi expressed his confidence in the team's ability to rise above criticism and compete in the UEFA Champions League. Speaking after the game, he told the press (via Livescore):

"People didn't believe me. They said we would lose the dressing room. We received a lot of criticism and the team showed that it can compete in Europe. We are in the quarterfinals of UCL, after four years, in the top eight in the Champions League. The team has exhausted all its energy. I think we controlled the game in many moments."

Xavi also praised 17-year-old defender Pau Curbasi, who distinguished himself with an outstanding performance. The manager said:

"He's very calm, his ball output is brutal, he has pause, he generates attacking plays, he links up with interiors and forwards. It's a spectacle to watch him play."

Barcelona are looking forward to the quarterfinals of the Champions League draw. Their next test, however, is a La Liga matchup with Atletico Madrid. Napoli, on the other hand, will shift their attention to Serie A in the meantime as they get ready for their clash with Inter.