“Lampard is no longer a club legend”, “Absolutely disgusting” – Chelsea fans blast Frank Lampard for naming 2 players in line-up to face Brentford

Chelsea fans are fuming as Frank Lampard opted to include Raheem Sterling and Conor Gallagher in the starting lineup against Brentford on April 26. This saw him snubbing other talents like Joao Felix, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Datro Fofana, Noni Madueke, and Mykhailo Mudryk.

Sterling's performance has been lackluster since his transfer from Manchester City to Stamford Bridge last summer. He has a mere four goals and has provided two assists in 22 Premier League appearances. The last 10 games have seen him find the back of the net just once.

Gallagher's form has been similarly disappointing, earning two yellow cards in his last three starts for the Blues. The midfielder has scored only two goals and contributed a single assist in 30 Premier League games for Chelsea.

Unhappy fans did not hold back in expressing their dissatisfaction with Lampard's decision to start the duo in their Premier League clash against Brentford. The backlash included scathing tweets like these:

A struggling Chelsea side host Brentford at Stamford Bridge

In a highly anticipated west London derby, Stamford Bridge will see two teams desperately seeking to regain their footing as Chelsea host Brentford. Both clubs have been grappling with poor form, leaving them starving for a victory in April.

Caretaker boss Frank Lampard is yet to witness his first win with the Blues, while the Bees are equally starved for a taste of triumph. Chelsea's recent record speaks volumes: four games, four losses, and a measly single goal scored. The desired impact of Lampard's arrival remains elusive, as the team is left with seven Premier League games to extract something positive this season.

The Blues' woes continued as they succumbed to a 2-1 defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion in a top-flight home match on April 15. This was followed by a crushing 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg just three days later.

Now languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table, the Blues find themselves an astonishing 20 points adrift from the top four. They are also 11 points shy of the top seven.

With a meager 30 goals scored this season, Chelsea's offensive prowess ranks among the lowest in the Premier League. They have only scored more than the three teams mired in the relegation zone.

Unfortunately, the Blues are no strangers to goal droughts against Brentford, having played to a scoreless stalemate away from home in October. Brentford are 10th in the table, five points above their opponents on the night, having played one more game.

However, history favors the Blues in this matchup, as they've emerged victorious in six of their last eight home confrontations with the Bees. Securing a much-needed three points on Wednesday would serve as a significant morale booster for Chelsea. They next have the daunting challenge of battling league leaders and London rivals Arsenal next week.

