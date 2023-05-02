"Lampard needs to be at the job centre", "London is Red" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal punish poor Chelsea

Arsenal sailed to a comfortable 3-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday (May 2) to displace Manchester City at the top of the league.
It was a superb reaction from the Gunners following their 4-1 defeat at their title rivals last time out. Mikel Arteta's men were in total control during the first half as the visitors' poor form and defending continued under Frank Lampard.
The first goal arrived in the 18th minute, and it was a moment of brilliance from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. Granit Xhaka found the Norweigan midfielder who fired home a sensational effort from the edge of the box before crashing in off the crossbar.
Arteta's men doubled their lead in the 31st minute with Odegaard and Xhaka linking up once again. The Swiss midfielder squared a low cross into the Chelsea box, which fell to his captain, who slotted home his second.
Lampard looked on in disgust from the bench as his side were put to the sword by a vengeful Gunners side. Things got even worse for his West London side just three minutes later. The Blues failed to clear their lines, thanks to more shambolic defending, and Gabriel Jesus pounced to tripled the title challengers' lead.
The visitors showed improvement in the second half, and Noni Madueke got himself a deserved goal for his persistence. The young forward made the most of poor positioning from Oleksandr Zinchenko. He got on the end of Mateo Kovacic's ball and lifted it past Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arizzabalaga.
It was mere consolation for Lampard's Blues. as they were comfortably beaten at the Emirates. It means Arsenal displace City at the top of the league, leading them by two points. Pep Guardiola's men play twice before the Gunners are next in action.
Meanwhile, Chelsea are 12th as their miserable season continues to get worse. One fan thinks Lampard may be joining Cristian Stellini on the unemployment line:
"Lampard needs to be at the job centre with Stellini and Gracia."
Another fan was thrilled that Arteta's side got back to winning ways after stumbling recently:
"Mesmerisng! London is Red, and Arsenal are unbeaten in 12 local battles! Their 150th Premier League London derby victory, a feat no other side has achieved. A stunning win over Chelsea sees them soar to new heights."
Here's how Twitter reacted to the Gunners' impressive win over the Blues on Tuesday:
Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard reacts to Chelsea win
Arsenal captain Odegaard has vowed that his men will fight till the death for the Premier League title. The win over Chelsea saw his side displace City atop the league. The Norwegian told Sky Sports after the win:
"We have to fight; we have to keep going; we'll believe until the (end); we'll fight until the end, and that's what we're going to do."
Odegaard was superb throughout the win, and his leadership has been key for the Gunners this season. He has now scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 40 games across competitions.
He and his teammates will be keeping a close eye on how City fare in their next two games before the North Londoners play. The reigning champions are in action against West Ham United on Wednesday (May 3) and Leeds United (May 6).