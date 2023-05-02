"Lampard needs to be at the job centre", "London is Red" - Twitter explodes as Arsenal punish poor Chelsea

Arsenal sailed to a comfortable 3-1 win over Chelsea on Tuesday (May 2) to displace Manchester City at the top of the league.

It was a superb reaction from the Gunners following their 4-1 defeat at their title rivals last time out. Mikel Arteta's men were in total control during the first half as the visitors' poor form and defending continued under Frank Lampard.

The first goal arrived in the 18th minute, and it was a moment of brilliance from Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard. Granit Xhaka found the Norweigan midfielder who fired home a sensational effort from the edge of the box before crashing in off the crossbar.

Arteta's men doubled their lead in the 31st minute with Odegaard and Xhaka linking up once again. The Swiss midfielder squared a low cross into the Chelsea box, which fell to his captain, who slotted home his second.

Lampard looked on in disgust from the bench as his side were put to the sword by a vengeful Gunners side. Things got even worse for his West London side just three minutes later. The Blues failed to clear their lines, thanks to more shambolic defending, and Gabriel Jesus pounced to tripled the title challengers' lead.

The visitors showed improvement in the second half, and Noni Madueke got himself a deserved goal for his persistence. The young forward made the most of poor positioning from Oleksandr Zinchenko. He got on the end of Mateo Kovacic's ball and lifted it past Chelsea goalkeeper Kepa Arizzabalaga.

It was mere consolation for Lampard's Blues. as they were comfortably beaten at the Emirates. It means Arsenal displace City at the top of the league, leading them by two points. Pep Guardiola's men play twice before the Gunners are next in action.

Meanwhile, Chelsea are 12th as their miserable season continues to get worse. One fan thinks Lampard may be joining Cristian Stellini on the unemployment line:

"Lampard needs to be at the job centre with Stellini and Gracia."

Another fan was thrilled that Arteta's side got back to winning ways after stumbling recently:

"Mesmerisng! London is Red, and Arsenal are unbeaten in 12 local battles! Their 150th Premier League London derby victory, a feat no other side has achieved. A stunning win over Chelsea sees them soar to new heights."

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Gunners' impressive win over the Blues on Tuesday:

Nazmul Chowdhury @itsnazc Mesmerizing! London is Red and Arsenal are unbeaten in 12 local battles! Their 150th Premier League London derby victory, a feat no other side has achieved. A stunning win over Chelsea sees them soar to new heights. #ARSCHE Mesmerizing! London is Red and Arsenal are unbeaten in 12 local battles! Their 150th Premier League London derby victory, a feat no other side has achieved. A stunning win over Chelsea sees them soar to new heights. #ARSCHE

Troll Football @TrollFootball Chelsea have now equalled their goal tally for April and we are only on the 2nd day of May! Chelsea have now equalled their goal tally for April and we are only on the 2nd day of May! https://t.co/CYuUe6fB8m

Preyan @PreyanPee Lampard needs to be at the job centre with Stellini and Gracia Lampard needs to be at the job centre with Stellini and Gracia

WelBeast @WelBeast Chelsea has used 3 different managers to move from 38 to 39 points. Chelsea has used 3 different managers to move from 38 to 39 points.

Jay Motty @JayMotty Lampard's return to Chelsea is actually performance art... Lampard's return to Chelsea is actually performance art... https://t.co/W5pYgsmP7c

Achraf @_achraf20 Rest of the league waiting to face chelsea Rest of the league waiting to face chelsea 😭 https://t.co/KiPXT1OeVN

Chuck Bass @LeeFussballV2 Mudryk after every arsenal goal Mudryk after every arsenal goal https://t.co/V3BLE4ZGbH

OptaJoe @OptaJoe 0 & 150 - @Arsenal have gone unbeaten in London derbies in a Premier League season for the first time since 2004-05; tonight they also became the first side to win 150 Premier League London derbies. Capitalised. 0 & 150 - @Arsenal have gone unbeaten in London derbies in a Premier League season for the first time since 2004-05; tonight they also became the first side to win 150 Premier League London derbies. Capitalised. https://t.co/D5AZUSNhSY

Sky Sports Premier League @SkySportsPL



4 of those were from kick off... Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had 9 touches vs Arsenal4 of those were from kick off... Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had 9 touches vs Arsenal 4 of those were from kick off... 😬 https://t.co/V29viQP1jS

Kam #8🏁 @Culturecams Kante trying to deal with the Arsenal press. Kante trying to deal with the Arsenal press. https://t.co/Jrqdgdh0ZE

C. @ArsecaI Arsenal without title favourites pressure Arsenal without title favourites pressure https://t.co/YR6Law0EkY

Tobs #TouchlineFracas @tapintobs Worst ever season from a top PL side I’ve seen in my life. Worse than Pool under Hodgson, worse than Emery under Arsenal, worse than Utd under Moyes



This season will go down in history. £600m+ spent, sooo much talent in this squad and yet they look this horrible? Shambles Worst ever season from a top PL side I’ve seen in my life. Worse than Pool under Hodgson, worse than Emery under Arsenal, worse than Utd under Moyes This season will go down in history. £600m+ spent, sooo much talent in this squad and yet they look this horrible? Shambles

Football Talk @FootballTalkHQ



🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka

Gabriel Martinelli

Martin Ødegaard

Gabriel Jesus Arsenal are the only team in Europe's top five leagues this season to have four players with 10+ league goals.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo SakaGabriel MartinelliMartin ØdegaardGabriel Jesus Arsenal are the only team in Europe's top five leagues this season to have four players with 10+ league goals.🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Bukayo Saka🇧🇷 Gabriel Martinelli🇳🇴 Martin Ødegaard🇧🇷 Gabriel Jesus https://t.co/f4tdD0nZcH

Simon Phillips @siphillipssport Peak Raheem Sterling tonight with a 100% passing success rate….. to Arsenal players. Peak Raheem Sterling tonight with a 100% passing success rate….. to Arsenal players.

. @thfcsxn Arsenal adding to the “most time spent at the top of the table without winning it” stat Arsenal adding to the “most time spent at the top of the table without winning it” stat https://t.co/ezS7enrVfe

Paddy Power @paddypower Will the Arsenal fans boo Aubameyang when he touches the ball? Will the Arsenal fans boo Aubameyang when he touches the ball? https://t.co/i95ZfwneBw

LJRC @LiamCrook1 Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal vs Chelsea 3-1 Full Match Highlights 02/05/23 Pierre Emerick Aubameyang Arsenal vs Chelsea 3-1 Full Match Highlights 02/05/23 https://t.co/zd3TiT2vEr

talkSPORT @talkSPORT Arsenal fans: “Are you Tottenham in disguise” Arsenal fans: “Are you Tottenham in disguise” 🔴 Arsenal fans: “Are you Tottenham in disguise” https://t.co/8dW9jNKPse

Paddy @PaddyArsenal I hate how we never try to properly hammer other traditional top six teams like Man City, Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all done to us multiple times. It’s weak. I hate how we never try to properly hammer other traditional top six teams like Man City, Man United, Liverpool and Chelsea have all done to us multiple times. It’s weak.

ALLAN_NYASH @AllanNyash Arsenal vs Chelsea highlights Arsenal vs Chelsea highlights https://t.co/g6frZrYf4x

Bhavs @bhavss14 The fact Chelsea are chilling in 12th & no-one even cares just shows how small they are. Imagine the slander Arsenal/United/Liverpool would get. The fact Chelsea are chilling in 12th & no-one even cares just shows how small they are. Imagine the slander Arsenal/United/Liverpool would get.

433 @433 OF THE LEAGUE AGAIN AS IT STANDS, ARSENAL AREOF THE LEAGUE AGAIN AS IT STANDS, ARSENAL ARE 🔝 OF THE LEAGUE AGAIN 😱 https://t.co/VJtdDYQdQq

Arsenal captain Martin Odegaard reacts to Chelsea win

Odegaard impressed in the win against Chelsea.

Arsenal captain Odegaard has vowed that his men will fight till the death for the Premier League title. The win over Chelsea saw his side displace City atop the league. The Norwegian told Sky Sports after the win:

"We have to fight; we have to keep going; we'll believe until the (end); we'll fight until the end, and that's what we're going to do."

Odegaard was superb throughout the win, and his leadership has been key for the Gunners this season. He has now scored 12 goals and provided eight assists in 40 games across competitions.

He and his teammates will be keeping a close eye on how City fare in their next two games before the North Londoners play. The reigning champions are in action against West Ham United on Wednesday (May 3) and Leeds United (May 6).

