"Last week, they ran out of steam" - Mark Lawrenson makes bold comments as he predicts Manchester City vs Tottenham result

Pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted Manchester City to beat Tottenham Hotspur comfortably. The Cityzens take on Ange Postecoglou's side in the Premier League on Sunday (December 3) at the Etihad. Lawrenson has predicted a 3-0 win for Pep Guardiola's side.

Manchester City have had a decent start to the season; they are second in the Premier League with 29 points from 13 games. They're only one point behind leaders Arsenal after drawing 1-1 at home to Liverpool last week.

The Sky Blues returned to winning ways, beating RB Leipzig 3-2 after being 2-0 down in the UEFA Champions League in midweek. Tottenham Hotspur, meanwhile, have lost three straight games, to Chelsea, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Aston Villa.

Spurs enjoyed a phenomenal start to the season, but things have gone downhill because of injuries and suspension. The north London side will be without 10 first-team players due to injury, including James Maddison, while Cristian Romero remains suspended after receiving a red card.

Considering the same, Lawrenson has backed Pep Guardiola's side to beat Spurs without much fuss, telling Paddypower:

"Tottenham started so brightly against Aston Villa last week, but they ran out of steam a bit.

"Ange Postecoglou started a few players who have hardly had any minutes as well. Manchester City v Liverpool was dull, which every 12.30pm game is as we know. I’ll go for a big City win."

Lawrenson's prediction: Manchester City 3-0 Tottenham

How did Manchester City fare against against RB Leipzig?

City showed their character in their Champions League group game at Leipzig on Tuesday to maintain their flawless record in Group G.

Lois Openda netted in the 13th and 33 minutes as Leipzig led 2-0 at the break. However, Guardiola's side showed why they are the reigning treble winners, as they roared back into the contest in the second half.

Former Leipzig striker Erling Haaland started the comeback on the 54th minute. Phil Foden equalised 70th minute before Julian Alvarez netted an 87th-minute winner to complete the comeback.

Pep Guardiola's side will look to continue their winning ways against Spurs at the Etihad as they look to go top of the standings.