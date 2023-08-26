Late WWE superstar Bray Wyatt remembered during Arsenal vs Fulham through classy gesture at Emirates

Late wrestler Bray Wyatt was honored in a memorable way during a Premier League face-off between Arsenal and Fulham.

As both teams retreated to the locker rooms at halftime on August 26, the Emirates Stadium was filled with the haunting melodies of "Broken Out In Love" by Mark Crozer. This was Wyatt's iconic entrance music.

The atmospheric tune created an emotional pause in the usually high-energy football setting, with the club and fans paying tribute to Bray Wyatt. The moving gesture culminated in a deadlock, with the match ending in a 2-2 stalemate.

Expand Tweet

According to The Sun, the man in charge of the playlist at Arsenal turns out to be a passionate fan of wrestling. He has been known to sprinkle WWE theme songs into the mix during his time orchestrating the musical backdrop for the Gunners.

Arsenal weren't the only ones tuning into the wrestling world's sorrow. The same tribute was mirrored miles away at Coventry Arena, where Coventry City faced off against Sunderland.

Wrestling world mourns the loss of Bray Wyatt

In an unforeseen tragedy, the wrestling universe is grappling with the loss of phenomenal talent Windham Rotunda, famously recognized by his ring name, Bray Wyatt. The sports entertainer passed away at the age of 36, as the WWE made the heartbreaking announcement last Thursday, August 24.

Paul "Triple H" Levesque, WWE's chief content officer, took to social platform X (Twitter) to express his sorrow, urging fans to honor the grieving family's privacy:

“Our thoughts are with his family and we ask that everyone respect their privacy at this time."

Expand Tweet

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, an esteemed actor and wrestling icon, also joined the world in mourning:

“I’m heartbroken over the news of Bray Wyatt’s passing. Always had tremendous respect and love for him and the Rotunda family. Loved his presence, promos, in ring work and connection with the WWE universe."

"Very unique, cool and rare character, which is hard to create in our crazy world of pro wrestling. Still processing losing the goat, Terry Funk yesterday and now Bray today.”

Expand Tweet

Bray Wyatt wasn't just a charismatic performer; he was wrestling royalty. The son of WWE Hall of Fame inductee Mike Rotunda, Wyatt carved out his own path to greatness, claiming the coveted WWE Championship in 2017. His larger-than-life persona made him one of the most memorable characters the wrestling world has ever seen.