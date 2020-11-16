Manchester City are reportedly eager to sign Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez and Borussia Dortmund's Erling Haaland in the summer of 2021. City have earmarked the two forwards as their top transfer priorities, as they seek to sign a replacement for the aging Sergio Aguero.

Pep Guardiola currently has two top-quality strikers in his Manchester City squad in the form of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus.

But with Aguero turning 33 next year, and both him and Jesus suffering from a number of injuries in the recent past, the Spanish manager is reportedly looking to sign replacements next summer.

City have been forced to play winger Ferran Torres in the striker's position in the last couple of weeks.

Aguero's contract with Manchester City also expires next summer, and the Argentine's future has been cast in doubt due to his age and fitness issues.

Manchester City will prioritise signing a new striker in 2021. Erling Haaland and Lautaro Martinez are top of their wish list, with the latter seen as the most-likely addition. Sergio Agüero has been praising his fellow countryman to City's officials 🔵

Manchester City are lining up Lautaro Martinez and Erling Haaland as replacements for Sergio Aguero

According to 90min, Manchester City are optimistic that Aguero will sign a new deal, but the club's hierarchy have started eyeing up potential replacements in the form of Erling Haaland and Martinez.

Erling Haaland has had a remarkable rise to fame at Borussia Dortmund since signing for the club from RB Salzburg in January this year. Haaland has been heavily courted by Real Madrid in recent weeks, but Manchester City are rumored to be genuine contenders for his signature.

However, Real Madrid are firm favorites to seal the signing of Erling Haaland and, as a result, a move for Lautaro Martinez seems more likely for Manchester City.

The Inter Milan forward has been linked with a move to Barcelona since last year, but with the Catalan club struggling to get the finances they require to sign Martinez, City seem to have a clear path to his signature.

Lautaro Martinez has scored five goals and provided two assists for Inter Milan in all competitions this season, while Erling Haaland has continued his prolific form in front of goal for Dortmund, scoring 11 goals and registering three assists for the German club.

Manchester City have had a poor start to their 2020-21 Premier League campaign by their high standards, which has been attributed to their lack of goals.

City are, therefore, keen to sign new strikers but will have to wait till next summer to sign Haaland or Martinez, as neither Dortmund nor Inter Milan will fancy letting go of their stars in January.