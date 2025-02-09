“Laziest footballer I’ve ever seen”, “Jogging around doing nothing” - Fans slam 27-year-old Chelsea star after FA Cup exit to Brighton

Chelsea fans have slammed forward Christopher Nkunku for his showing in their 2-1 defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in the FA Cup on February 8. The Blues crashed out of the competition in the fourth round after a disappointing showing at the Amex Stadium.

Enzo Maresca's side lost strikers Nicolas Jackson and Marc Guiu to injury in their last league game against West Ham United, leaving the coach with just Nkunku up front. The Frenchman led the line for the side against the Seagulls and endured a sterile display over the 90 minutes of the clash as the Blues limply crashed out of the competition.

Nkunku was on the scoresheet in the previous round as the Blues put five past League Two strugglers Morecambe but struggled to make an impact against Brighton. His performance in the game drew the ire of the Chelsea fans as their disappointing run of form cost them progression in the FA Cup. The fans took to X to vent and let out their frustration at the former PSG man.

Trending

A fan accused him of jogging around and doing nothing in particular throughout the game.

"nkunku might be the best the sport has ever seen at jogging around doing nothing in particular", they wrote.

Another fan poked fun at his intensity in games.

"Christopher Nkunku’s intensity in every game", they posted.

A fan opined that he would be better suited to the Bundesliga.

"the sooner Nkunku goes back to the Bundesliga the better for humanity", they wrote.

Another fan questioned what he brings to the team.

"What does Nkunku do other than blow balloons?", they asked.

A fan called out Maresca for sticking with Nkunku over Joao Felix.

"Enzo Maresca really thought we would be better with Nkunku than Felix. I don’t want to hear any complaints from this man ever again!", they wrote.

Another fan complained of Nkunku's laziness.

"Nkunku by far the laziest footballer I’ve ever seen icl it’s getting embarrassing guy legit does not run", they posted.

A fan pointed out that Nkunku adds nothing to the squad and ought to have been sold in January.

"I really do think Chelsea messed up by not getting rid of Nkunku this window, especially when he had interest. He just adds nothing to the squad. Nothing. Not against him as a player, but there couldn’t be a worse fit. Could have raised money for a 9", they wrote.

A fan declared the extent of their preference for Nicolas Jackson over Nkunku.

"I will take Jackson over Nkunku a million times", they wrote.

Another fan opined that the Frenchman ought to have switched roles with Felix in heading out on loan.

"Should have loaned nkunku to AC milan . Felix is much needed in chelsea", they posted.

A fan pointed out that the France international cannot lead the line for the Blues.

"nkunku as 9 will never work, maresca is just forcing it", they wrote.

Christopher Nkunku did not manage to lead the line for Chelsea in a threatening manner as he finally got a start for Enzo Maresca's side. The Frenchman dropped deep to link play but was ineffective in the final third, attempting zero shots in 90 minutes of action.

Nkunku completed 100% of his attempted passes, but made just one pass into the final third for his side. He also had just one touch in the opposition box in a display that was quite disappointing from the visiting team.

Chelsea crash out of FA Cup after Brighton defeat

Chelsea have been sent packing from this season's FA Cup after a disappointing defeat at the hands of Brighton & Hove Albion. The Seagulls came from behind to inflict a 2-1 defeat on the Blues at the Amex Stadium, ensuring that their domestic trophy drought is extended beyond seven years.

Enzo Maresca's side took the lead after just five minutes thanks to a horrible blunder from Brighton goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen. The Dutchman spilled a cross from Cole Palmer into his own net to give the Blues the lead.

Brighton equalized through Georginio Rutter, who planted a firm header past Robert Sanchez in the 12th minute. They went on to score the winner in the 57th minute, as Kaoru Mitoma finished smartly beyond the on rushing Sanchez. Chelsea lost an FA Cup fourth round tie for the first time since losing to Bradford City in the 2014-15 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback