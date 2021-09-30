“Lazy and laboured at times” – Peter Crouch claims Chelsea star reminds him of Mesut Ozil 

Former Liverpool strike Peter Crouch has criticized Chelsea star Kai Havertz after the Blues lost to Juventus in Turin during Wednesday's Champions League showdown.

Hakim Ziyech came under criticism as well, but Crouch's main focus was on Havertz, whom he likened to former Arsenal star Mesut Ozil. Speaking to BT Sport, Crouch explained:

"I thought Ziyech and Havertz were very disappointing. I think Havertz reminds me of Ozil, he does things where it comes easy to him and he looks technically brilliant. But he can also look lazy and laboured at times and he can frustrate you and I thought, tonight, they were frustrating."

During the game against Juventus, Havertz found it difficult to control the midfield or make any serious headway in the final third. In the final minutes, he missed an important header that would have given Chelsea a much-needed point. Ziyech, on the other hand, struggled to get fully involved in the game.

Both playmakers were ineffective in the final third yesterday, with Chelsea landing only one shot on target even though they had the lion's share of the possession.

According to Crouch, Chelsea would have had a better attacking option in Mason Mount, who was out injured. Comparing the differences in Mount's style of play with Ziyech and Havertz, Crouch said:

"He (Mount) has the same quality as those boys but there’s more urgency. Tactically, he gets back in, he potentially works harder – he looks like he works harder. I think that’s the difference."

We were a bit slow and tired: Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel

Speaking about Chelsea's loss against the Turin giants, Tuchel felt that his team looked good in training the day before, but seemed sluggish and tired during the match: He said:

"I think we started not sharp enough. The first 12 to 15 minutes we could have harmed them much more. There was so much space for dangerous balls into the box and ask more questions. We struggled to create our own rhythm and intensity because they were so deep and passive. We were lacking runs."

He added:

"We were so good in training yesterday and not good enough, not free enough today. I don’t know why. I felt we were a bit slow and tired, mentally slow, decision making. That’s why it’s a strange one to analyse."

