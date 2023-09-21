“Lazy t***” - Graeme Souness launches another astonishing attack on ex-Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba

Graeme Souness has once again taken shots at former Manchester United star Paul Pogba. He claimed that the Frenchman is a 'lazy t***' but also stated that the midfielder is extremely talented.

The Liverpool legend has not been a fan of Pogba's antics on and off the pitch. He has constantly taken shots at the former Manchester United midfielder and has once again gone that route.

Speaking on the Second Captains podcast live event in Dublin, Souness claimed that he has not changed his opinion of the footballer. He said:

"He's an extremely talented young man. He should be one of the best midfield players in the world, but he's lazy. If you remember how he used to take penalties. That was him wanting to be the star of the show for that period of time. If he's lazy in matches he'll be lazy in training and how can you get after the rest of them if you don't get after him. Not for a nanosecond, no, he's a lazy t***."

Paul Pogba is currently in danger of getting suspended from football for four years after he tested positive for testosterone.

Pundits often do not like a set of players and take shots at them whenever they get a chance. Paul Pogba has been on Graeme Souness's list for years and the Liverpool legend has been critical of the former Manchester United star.

Souness has often reserved critical comments for Pogba. In 2018, he wrote in The Times:

"I often wonder more if it’s about Instagram followers than giving his heart and soul to his football."

Earlier in 2020, the Liverpool legend said on Sky Sports:

"I didn’t even know who he was, really. I heard he was a great player and stuff like that. I know the face but (not) the name. Like I said I’m not someone that watches a lot of (punditry). I watch a lot of football but I don’t stay after the game to listen to what they say about why they did this or why they did that. I like to focus on football.”

In 2022, Pogba left Old Trafford and rejoined Juventus on a free transfer.