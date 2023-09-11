Paul Pogba tests positive for doping: Reports

Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba has tested positive for doping, as traces of testosterone have been found in his body, according to Corriere. Pogba, who has been plagued by injuries since his return to Juve from Manchester United last summer, could be set for massive trouble if the report is true.

According to the same, the test results after a game between Juventus and Udinese on August 20 showed that the midfielder tested positive for testosterone. Pogba didn't even participate in that game. The Frenchman has made two appearances for Juventus this season.

Toutes as one of the most talented midfielders of his generation, the 2018 FIFA World Cup winner missed the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to a meniscus injury. He has spent more time off the pitch than on it recently because of his injury woes.

Paul Pogba spoke about brother's money extortion case against him

Paul Pogba has recently been plagued by controversies, as his brother Mathias tried to extort £11 million from him. Mathias, and a few others, were eventually arrested.

The French midfielder said that a few masked men, who were armed, tried to extort money from him last year. Pogba told Al Jazeera recently:

"Money changes people. It can destroy a family and create a war. Sometimes I thought: 'I don't want money anymore, I don't want to play football anymore.

"I want to be with normal people, so they will love me for who I am, not for the fame or the money.' Sometimes it's hard. I want to make them eat their words. I want to show them that I'm not weak. They can speak badly of me, but I won't give up never."

Once considered one of the best players in the world, Pogba has been facing curveballs on and off the pitch of late.