Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi's custom-made Adidas golden boots he will wear at the 2002 FIFA World Cup with Argentina have been leaked.

It will be the final appearance Messi, 35, makes at the World Cup when he captains La Albiceleste in Qatar.

He has earned 164 international caps, scoring 90 goals, and has appeared at four FIFA World Cup tournaments.

The closest the former Barcelona attacker came to winning the trophy was in 2014 when Argentina lost 1-0 in the final to Germany in extra time.

Fans are hoping he lifts the golden trophy in Qatar, and if he does, he will be doing it in style.

The boots Messi will wear at the World Cup are called ‘The Adidas X Messi 2022 World Cup Speedportal’.

Golden exterior with blue, black, and white lines decorated on the side in a nod to the Argentinian national flag - the boots are a sight to behold.

Here is an image of the boots Lionel Messi will be wearing in Qatar:

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi's golden boots by Adidas for the 2022 World Cup. The Adidas X Messi 2022 World Cup Speedportal boots. Via Lionel Messi's golden boots by Adidas for the 2022 World Cup. The Adidas X Messi 2022 World Cup Speedportal boots. Via @Footy_Headlines 🚨 Lionel Messi's golden boots by Adidas for the 2022 World Cup. The Adidas X Messi 2022 World Cup Speedportal boots. Via @Footy_Headlines. 🇦🇷 https://t.co/nG8ZmokCwv

According to Footy Headlines, they will be available to purchase as a limited edition sometime in November.

Messi boasts a record of six goals and five assists in 19 appearances at the FIFA World Cup. He will likely add to that tally in his impressive new boots.

Lionel Messi ruled out of PSG's penultimate fixture before the FIFA World Cup

Messi will miss the trip to the Stade du Moustoir

Lionel Messi is set to miss PSG's clash with FC Lorient on 6 November as a precautionary measure.

The Argentinian has been in scintillating form this season for the Parisians.

He has bagged 12 goals and contributed 14 assists in 18 appearances across competitions.

PSG announced the news of Lionel Messi's absence in an official statement (via Reuters):

"Suffering inflammation in the Achilles tendon, Leo Messi will remain in care as a precaution. He will return to collective training next week."

The Parisians are top of Ligue 1 with 11 wins and two draws in 14 fixtures.

L/M Football @lmfootbalI



1 - Lionel Messi (29)

2 - Erling Haaland (26)

3 - Neymar Jr (26)

4 - Robert Lewandowski (22)

5 - Kylian Mbappé (22)



The best player in the world at age of 35, aging like fine wine. Most G/A this season:1 - Lionel Messi (29)2 - Erling Haaland (26)3 - Neymar Jr (26)4 - Robert Lewandowski (22)5 - Kylian Mbappé (22)The best player in the world at age of 35, aging like fine wine. Most G/A this season:1 - Lionel Messi (29) 🇦🇷2 - Erling Haaland (26) 🇧🇻3 - Neymar Jr (26) 🇧🇷4 - Robert Lewandowski (22) 🇵🇱5 - Kylian Mbappé (22) 🇨🇵The best player in the world at age of 35, aging like fine wine. 🍷 https://t.co/X9fyFovRQN

Messi's absence from the team will come as a blow to Christophe Galtier's side but as a relief to Argentina fans who are fretting over his availability for the World Cup.

Argentina defender Mauro Cetto admitted that the nation are worried he could pick up an injury ahead of the World Cup, saying:

“He’s a player who doesn’t tend to get injured a lot. But we fear that something will happen to him. Especially since this could be his last World Cup. We are all looking forward to these three matches with PSG being over.”

