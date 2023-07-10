Leaked images show how Chelsea were forced to edit out 2 players from original kit launch photo after transfers

Chelsea have revealed their new home kit for the 2023-24 season, which is a throwback to the 1990s. Part of the modeling crew for the new attire were Dennis Wise and Roberto Di Matteo, along with current Blues stars of the men's and women's teams.

talkSPORT has revealed that the club had to edit out Cesar Azpilicueta and Kai Havertz from the photo shoot. Leaked images from behind the scenes feature the two footballers who have now completed their moves away from Stamford Bridge.

Defender Trevoh Chalobah is yet another who did not make the final cut amid rumors linking him with a move to Roma and Inter Milan.

Cesar Azpilicueta completed his transfer to Atletico Madrid after his 11-year-long stay at Chelsea. The former Blues captain had his contract terminated as a matter of respect and completed his move to the La Liga outfit (via Fabrizio Romano).

Speaking about his time at the club, Azpilicueta said (via BBC Sport):

"It is difficult to express how I feel, it has been incredible. Chelsea is my home, it always will be and hopefully I can come back in a different role."

The defender made 508 appearances across all competitions for the Premier League outfit since joining from Olympique Marseille in 2012. He won the Champions League as captain in 2021 and two Premier League trophies, among other honors.

Kai Havertz, meanwhile, joined Chelsea's Premier League rivals Arsenal for £65 million, including add-ons after a poor season at Stamford Bridge. The Germany international scored just nine goals from his 47 appearances across all competitions last season.

"I need to feel the commitment"- Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino on choosing his next captain

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has revealed his parameters to decide the club's new captain. After the departure of Cesar Azpilicueta, who took over as skipper in 2019, the Blues are yet to hand over the armband to a new player.

Pochettino has stated that he will have to evaluate players on different parameters before taking his pick. He said (via talkSPORT):

"I think I need to feel the players, I need to feel the commitment, I need to feel the character and personalities. First of all we need to close the squad and then we have many players who have experience and then we will decide."

Experienced defender Thiago Silva could be among the potential candidates to take the armband. Some rumors suggest that Reece James would also like to take over as captain (via Mirror).

