“Learn the lessons” – Tony Cascarino warns Mohamed Salah with ‘advice’ over new Liverpool contract

Former Premier League striker Tony Cascarino has warned Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah against following the paths of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mesut Ozil, Eden Hazard and Alexis Sanchez.

There have been suggestions that Salah will want a bumper deal if he is to put pen to paper on a fresh contract with Liverpool. Former Chelsea striker Cascarino, though, has some advice for the winger.

Cascarino pointed out how Aubameyang, Ozil, Hazard and Sanchez suffered after chasing huge contracts. The Englishman also suggested that Salah should stay at Liverpool. He wrote in his The Times column [via The Mirror]:

"There should be one overriding question: ‘Am I going to be successful on the pitch in the Premier League and the Champions League and do I have a manager and a right-back (and the rest of the team, of course) who can help me be successful on the pitch?' So my advice to Salah would be to learn the lessons of these four players: Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil, Eden Hazard and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang."

He continued:

"All were able to sign massive contracts but none ended up as key players at clubs that were consistently winning things. As a result, their commercial value went through the floor. Not immediately, but once it was clear they were not challenging for honors.”

Ozil's Arsenal career went downhill after he signed a big contract with the Gunners. Sanchez could not make a significant impact at Manchester United before joining Inter Milan while Hazard has struggled at Real Madrid so far.

Aubameyang was recently stripped off the captain's armband and appears to have fallen out with Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch



“We're just lucky to have him in our squad.” ❤️ Sadio Mane on Mo Salah:“We're just lucky to have him in our squad.” ❤️ #awlive [sky] Sadio Mane on Mo Salah:“We're just lucky to have him in our squad.” ❤️ #awlive [sky] https://t.co/bfpQgWtTKn

Mohamed Salah has been in red hot form for Jurgen Klopp's side so far this season. The Egyptian international has scored 22 goals and provided nine assists from 24 appearances across all competitions so far.

However, there are major concerns about Salah's future at Anfield, with only 18 more months remaining on his contract with Liverpool. The 29-year-old is currently locked in talks with the Reds over a new deal.

Mohamed Salah to sign a new contract with Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah is yet to put pen to paper on a fresh deal with Liverpool. With several clubs also linked with the Egyptian, there have been suggestions that he could be on his way out of Anfield.

Anfield Watch @AnfieldWatch @JamesPearceLFC] 🚨 NEW: All involved in Mo Salah’s contract negotiations have remained tight-lipped about what’s been offered financially and what’s been demanded, but there’s certainly a sense of hope from both parties that a compromise can be reached. #awlive 🚨 NEW: All involved in Mo Salah’s contract negotiations have remained tight-lipped about what’s been offered financially and what’s been demanded, but there’s certainly a sense of hope from both parties that a compromise can be reached. #awlive [@JamesPearceLFC] https://t.co/fLvrSA44c2

Also Read Article Continues below

However, both Salah and Liverpool appear keen to reach an agreement over a new contract. All parties involved have been tight-lipped about the details of the negotiations. However, there is said to be hope that a compromise can be reached soon.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar