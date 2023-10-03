“Learning from you” – Levi Colwill responds to Chelsea star for praising his incredible assist for Mudryk in win over Fulham

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill responded to forward Cole Palmer's comment on his Instagram post after helping his side beat Fulham in the Premier League on Monday, October 2.

The Blues came into the game being 15th in the league table and having scored zero goals in the month of September. However, they turned it up at Craven Cottage as Levi Colwill, who played as a left-back, provided an excellent assist for Mykhaylo Mudryk in the 18th minute.

Colwill took the ball on the left flank and delivered a fantastic ball over Fulham's defense right onto Mudryk's chest. The Ukrainian winger, who arrived in January from Shakhtar Donetsk for €100 million, finished brilliantly to score his first goal for Chelsea.

Armando Broja got on the scoresheet just a few seconds later as the Blues completed a 2-0 win and moved to 11th in the table.

After the game, Colwill uploaded a post on Instagram with the caption:

"Important points on the road ✊🏾 Come on blues 🔵"

Cole Palmer, who arrived from Manchester City in the summer, commented:

"Say swear you can play through balls like that, my boy"

Colwill replied:

"Learning from you"

Colwill, 20, has featured in every game for Chelsea across competitions this season, playing as a centre-back or a left-back.

Mauricio Pochettino provides injury update on Mudryk after Chelsea's win over Fulham

In what was the Blues' only second win in the Premier League this season, manager Mauricio Pochettino had plenty of positives. Mykhaylo Mudryk scored his first goal for Chelsea while Armando Broja also got on the scoresheet having only recently returned from a long-term injury.

However, it wasn't all positive as Mudryk had to be substituted at halftime for Ian Maatsen. After the game, Pochettino provided an update on the Ukrainian winger, hoping that his injury isn't too serious. He said (via Chelseafc.com):

"He felt something in his quad which we need to assess. He didn’t feel comfortable to keep playing. We hope it’s not a big issue, we hope it’s nothing big and he can be available for Saturday."

The Blues already have a huge injury crisis, with the likes of Reece James, Ben Chilwell, and Christopher Nkunku out. They can ill afford to lose Mudryk now, especially after he appears to have found some form.

The west London side will next take on Burnley at Turf Moor in the league on Saturday, October 7.