"Leave themselves open to the counterattack" - Barcary Sagna makes prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal

Bacary Sagna believes Arsenal's upcoming Premier League fixture against Manchester City this weekend will end in a draw.

The Cityzens and the Gunners are in the midst of a heated three-horse title race with Liverpool this season. The north Londoners lead the pack, ahead of second-placed Liverpool on goal difference, while City trail behind by a point in third.

The title showdown between the Gunners and Manchester City is set to take place at the Etihad on Sunday, March 31. It could be the perfect opportunity for either side to gain a boost in the tile race.

However, Sagna feels the points will be shared on the night as he said (via Metro):

"I can see Manchester City and Arsenal drawing at the Etihad. At home, Man City can be exposed because they attack so much and leave themselves open to the counterattack and we know how fast Arsenal’s players are.

"It’s a strength to attack so much because they can put any team under pressure, but Arsenal can also put pressure on teams, so I think it will be a draw."

The Gunners have been in exceptional goalscoring form since the turn of the year. Mikel Arteta's men have scored 33 goals, winning all eight Premier League games this year.

While Manchester City are yet to lose in the English top tier as well this year, they have dropped points against Liverpool and Chelsea.

Former Arsenal star makes prediction for crunch title showdown against Manchester City

Former Arsenal star John Hartson has backed the Cityzens to secure all three points against the north Londoners this weekend. With only 10 games left to go this campaign, Hartson believes City will make one last push to come out on top in the title race.

He said (via TBR Football):

“I have to go City. I know I’m a former Arsenal man but I think it’s really important that City try and get going on a run and try and get ahead of the other two.”

The Gunners had a dreadful head-to-head record versus Man City in the English top tier up until this season, having last won a league game against them in 2015. The north Londoners broke this disappointing streak this season with their 1-0 victory over City at the Emirates back in October.

Following their clash this weekend, the Gunners will face Luton Town next at the Emirates on April 3 while Manchester City lock horns with Aston Villa at the Etihad.