"Leaving Chelsea was difficult" - AS Roma star Tammy Abraham on why leaving Stamford Bridge has helped him

AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham has said that leaving Chelsea has helped him develop as a player, as he has learned various aspects of the game while playing in Italy.

Abraham, 24, joined the Giallorossi last summer for £34 million. He registered 27 goals and six assists in 53 appearances across competitions in his debut campaign, helping them win the inaugural UEFA Europa Conference League.

GOAL Africa @GOALAfrica Tammy Abraham with the best Conference League player award Tammy Abraham with the best Conference League player award 🏆 https://t.co/3RQvptX3Qr

Abraham has contributed two goals and an assist in seven games across competitions so far this season.

Chelsea have a buy-back clause in the Englishman's contract worth £67 million, which they can trigger in the summer of 2023. For now, Abraham is happy with life in Rome and recently shared how the move has helped him. He said (via Daily Mail):

"If you'd told me a couple of years ago I'd be playing in Italy, I wouldn't have believed you. Leaving Chelsea was difficult; it's where I'd grown up from the age of seven. I didn't know much about Italian football, but it has helped me develop as a player and as a man. I've come out of my comfort zone and don't have any regrets."

He added:

"I love the life, and it's brought out another side to my game. At Chelsea, I was viewed purely as a goalscorer. Here, I've learned different aspects of the game. If our opponents have more of the ball, I know how to position myself defensively. You have to be more clinical finishing chances because they can be limited."

Abraham came through the Blues' Cobham academy and made 82 senior appearances for the club, contributing 30 goals and 12 assists.

Chelsea's struggles continue in front of goal

The Blues were held to a 1-1 draw by Red Bull Salzburg at Stamford Bridge in the UEFA Champions League in midweek in Graham Potter's first game in charge.

It was another game where the Blues created multiple chances but failed to capitalise. The host had a whopping 17 attempts on goal, but only four were on target. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang were guilty of not being clinical enough.

That has become a recurring trend for the west London side, as they also struggled up front last season with Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner. The duo scored just 12 league goals between them and have now returned to Inter Milan (loan) and RB Leipzig respectively this summer.

If their goalscoring woes continue, the Blues could consider triggering the buy-back option for Abraham next summer.

The Analyst @OptaAnalyst Tammy Abraham's now scored 19 league goals for Roma since signing from Chelsea in August 2021.



Top league scorers for Chelsea since then:



Mason Mount: 11

Kai Havertz: 9

Romelu Lukaku: 8

Jorginho: 7

Reece James: 6

Christian Pulisic: 6 Tammy Abraham's now scored 19 league goals for Roma since signing from Chelsea in August 2021.Top league scorers for Chelsea since then:Mason Mount: 11Kai Havertz: 9Romelu Lukaku: 8Jorginho: 7Reece James: 6Christian Pulisic: 6 https://t.co/Oxi82xihTM

Chelsea will travel to Crystal Palace in the Premier League on October 1.

