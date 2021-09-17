“Leaving Chelsea was a smart move” – Blues' fans thrilled after former first-team star shines for new club

Chelsea fans were delighted after their academy graduate Tammy Abraham yet again showed his class for AS Roma in their UEFA Europa Conference League tie against CSKA Sofia.

Chelsea fans took to Twitter to stamp their approval for Tammy Abraham's outstanding start to life in Italy under former manager Jose Mourinho.

Here are some of the best tweets:

The reason behind Chelsea fans' excitement surrounding Abraham's good form is that the Blues have inserted a buy-back clause in his deal with AS Roma. According to the reports, the buy-back clause is of around £68 million. However, it will only get activated in the summer of 2023.

Tammy Abraham was one of the main players at Chelsea under the management of Frank Lampard. However, the 23-year-old forward had fallen down the pecking order since the arrival of Thomas Tuchel at Stamford Bridge. The Blues decided to sell Abraham this summer after signing Romelu Lukaku from Inter Milan for a club-record £97.5 million.

As things stand, Abraham is flourishing under former Chelsea manager Jose Mourinho at AS Roma. The English forward has so far contributed two goals and two assists in all competitions as AS Roma sit top of the Serie A table with nine points from their first three games.

Not all Chelsea outgoings have a buy-back clause like Tammy Abraham

Not every Chelsea outgoing has a buy-back clause in their contract. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Fikayo Tomori does not have a buy-back clause in the deal which saw him join Serie A giants AC Milan on a permanent basis for a fee of around €29 million.

The former Chelsea defender is now considered "untouchable" at AC Milan and it would be difficult for the Blues to sign him back if Tomori develops exceptionally well in Italy.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano



Tomori is now considered ‘untouchable’ - AC Milan are loving him and his impact. Unlike what they did for Tammy Abraham deal, Chelsea have not included any buy back clause for Fikayo Tomori. AC Milan signed him paying full €29m buy option after 6 months loan. 🔴 #ACMilan Tomori is now considered ‘untouchable’ - AC Milan are loving him and his impact. Unlike what they did for Tammy Abraham deal, Chelsea have not included any buy back clause for Fikayo Tomori. AC Milan signed him paying full €29m buy option after 6 months loan. 🔴 #ACMilan



Tomori is now considered ‘untouchable’ - AC Milan are loving him and his impact.

The likes of Tammy Abraham and Fikayo Tomori have proved that Chelsea youngsters have a chance to prove their worth abroad. Chelsea possess some of the best young talents in England but rarely give opportunities to their youngsters. Instead, the club generally spends big on superstar players.

However, some talented Chelsea teenagers might take inspiration from Abraham and Tomori and move away from Stamford Bridge to kickstart their careers.

