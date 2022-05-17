LeBron James predicts result of Champions League final between Real Madrid and Liverpool

NBA legend LeBron James has given his prediction for the UEFA Champions League final between Liverpool and Real Madrid in Paris on May 28.

The LA Lakers small forward is an avid follower of football and has a strong inclination towards Liverpool. His attraction to the club was boosted when he bought a minority ownership share in 2011, which was increased in 2021. He also occasionally watches games at Anfield and has revealed his admiration for the passion of the Reds fans.

In a Q&A session on Twitter, the 37-year-old was asked about his prediction for the UEFA Champions League final, to which he replied:

"4-3 US!!!! YNWA🛑"

Liverpool are in a riveting Premier League title race with Manchester City and sit four points behind the champions with a game in hand.

Their deficit to the summit will be cut to one point if they win against Southampton on Tuesday. The Reds, chasing an unprecedented quadruple, have secured FA and League Cup glory. They could make it a treble of cup triumphs if they overcome Real Madrid in Paris.

Liverpool and Real Madrid looking to crown up successful season with continental glory

The Reds have claimed two cups this season.

Real Madrid have shown their mettle and fighting spirit in this season's UEFA Champions League.

In each of their three knockout ties, Los Blancos were on the verge of elimination before snatching victory from the jaws of defeat. Karim Benzema was the star of the show. His ten goals in the knockout stage helped his team eliminate PSG, Chelsea and Manchester City as he tied Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most goals in the knockouts in a season.

Liverpool, by contrast, were relatively comfortable in their ties against Inter Milan, Benfica and Villarreal. However, a second-leg blitz in the second leg against Villarreal in the semifinal had Jurgen Klopp's side on the ropes before they fought back to claim a 5-2 aggregate victory.

With Real Madrid having already won La Liga at a canter, manager Carlo Ancelotti has had the advantage of rotating some of his key players to keep them fresh for the Liverpool game.

Klopp has not had the same luxury. With his team challenging on multiple fronts, he has had to field his best players twice a week over the last few months. That had a telling effect in the FA Cup final, as Mohamed Salah and Virgil van Dijk both came off injured.

Both are key players, so fans will hope they get fit in time for the Champions League final.

Edited by Bhargav