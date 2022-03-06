“LeBron James of Soccer” – Chelsea fans salute ‘game changer’ for his display during comfortable win against Burnley

Chelsea fans took to social media to express their delight as Reece James impressed for the Blues on his first start since returning from injury.

The London giants earned a comfortable 4-0 victory over Burnley at Turf Moor on Saturday evening. James, Kai Havertz and Christian Pulisic were on the scoresheet for Thomas Tuchel's side.

Havertz starred for Chelsea as he found the back of the net twice on the evening. However, Blues fans were particularly left impressed with James' performance against Sean Dyche's side.

The England international opened the scoring for the Blues with a stunning goal just two minutes into the second half. He then went on to provide the assist for Havertz's second goal of the game.

Chelsea were without James for two months as he was sidelined with a hamstring injury. The trip to Turf Moor was the right-back's first start for the European champions since returning from the setback.

James marked the occasion by scoring and assisting a goal each. The 22-year-old also helped Tuchel's side keep a clean sheet as they cruised a 4-0 victory in the Premier League.

How has Reece James fared for Chelsea this season?

Reece James has been in fine form for the European champions this season. He has found the back of the net six times across all competitions for Thomas Tuchel's side so far.

The England international also has seven assists to his name in all tournaments. 11 of his goal contributions this campaign have come in the Premier League.

James suffered a hamstring injury during the Blues' league clash with Brighton & Hove Albion in December. He was forced off the pitch just 27 minutes into the game and was replaced by Marcos Alonso.

The right-back then spent two months on the sidelines before returning to action last month. He played his first game since December against Liverpool in the EFL Cup final, which Chelsea lost on penalties.

James, though, made a big impact in his first start since returning from injury. He will now be looking to build momentum in the coming weeks.

