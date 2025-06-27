“Leo is different” - Nicolas Otamendi makes stance clear when asked if Lionel Messi will play for Argentina at 2026 World Cup

Argentina international Nicolas Otamendi has backed Lionel Messi to play in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. He believes the Inter Miami star is the greatest player in the history of the sport.

Speaking to Radio La Red recently, Otamendi pointed out that Messi would take it month by month but is confident the little magician will be present at the showpiece event next year. The Benfica defender said (via ESPN):

"Obviously, as the World Cup gets closer, he will make his decision. But I don't see Leo [Messi] missing out on the World Cup. Leo is Leo, the best player in soccer history. Right now, he's living in the moment. He's enjoying the Club World Cup. Leo's focus is on continuing to compete, taking it month by month and seeing how he feels. He will make his decision based on how he feels physically, but you will never take away Leo's desire to compete, to be there, to help the team. It's in his DNA. Leo is different."

Trending

Lionel Messi, who turned 38 earlier this week, has acknowledged that he's thinking about the 2026 FIFA World Cup. However, the Inter Miami star hinted that he will take a final call depending on how he performs with the MLS side in the 2025 season.

Lionel Messi wants to play at FIFA World Cup 2026, claims Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez spoke to El Pais earlier this year and claimed that Lionel Messi wants to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The Uruguayan also revealed that the pair haven't talked about retirement yet. He said (via ESPN):

"We do talk [about it]. Jokingly, many times, but he [Messi] also has that desire to play in next year's World Cup. Obviously, after being away from the national team for a while, that desire is fading more on my side than on his, but we haven't talked about it [retirement] yet."

Argentina have already qualified for the FIFA World Cup next year. They became the first South American side to seal their ticket to the quadrennial event, which will be hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More