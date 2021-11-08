“Leo Messi texted me” - Xavi reveals PSG star  wished him on his appointment as Barcelona manager 

Xavi has revealed Paris Saint-Germain superstar and former team-mate Lionel Messi texted him after the Spaniard was named manager of Barcelona.

The La Liga giants formally announced club legend Xavi's appointment on Monday on a three-year deal. After sacking Ronald Koeman, the Catalans are hopeful that Xavi can bring glory days back to Camp Nou.

Xavi was flooded with congratulatory messages following his appointment. One of them was from PSG superstar and friend Messi. Xavi shared the dressing room with the Argentinian for many years at Barcelona.

Xavi said Messi texted him to wish him luck. However, the former Al Sadd manager stressed the need for Barcelona to stop dwelling on the fact that Messi is no longer at Camp Nou.

Xavi pointed out how Messi has left Barcelona like Samuel Eto'o and Ronaldinho in the past and insisted that the Blaugrana should focus on the future. He said:

“Leo Messi texted me to wish the best of luck. He’s incredible but he’s not here as Eto’o or Ronaldinho. We’ve to think about the future, not about players who’re no longer here at Barca”.

It remains to be seen if Xavi can lead Barcelona back to glory.

Lionel Messi left Barcelona for PSG in the summer

Lionel Messi and Xavi plied their trade together for Barcelona for many years. The duo helped the club win several trophies. However, as Xavi returns to Camp Nou as manager, he will not have Messi in the lineup.

Messi joined Ligue 1 giants PSG from Barcelona on a free transfer in the summer. The Argentinean was keen to extend his stay at Camp Nou, but the club could no longer afford Messi due to financial constraints.

Having left Barcelona, Messi is now hopeful of helping PSG win the Champions League, the one trophy the Parisans have been craving for a while now.

At PSG, Messi shares the dressing room with the likes of Kylian Mbappe, Neymar and Sergio Ramos. He plays under the management of fellow Argentinean and former PSG star Mauricio Pochettino.

