"Leo wants to come back, but he won't do it while Laporta is here" - Spanish journalist makes incredible claim on PSG superstar Lionel Messi amid Barcelona interest 

Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda (via Diario Gol) has claimed that Lionel Messi will not return to Barcelona while Joan Laporta is the club's president.

Speculation continues to grow over Messi potentially returning to the Nou Camp once his contract with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) expires next summer.

The Argentine reportedly wants to play for Barca again, having left the club in 2021 in bittersweet circumstances.

The Blaugrana's financial woes meant they could not afford a new contract for their long-serving attacker.

Inda has now commented on Messi's desire to return to Barcelona, but that Laporta is the stumbling block:

"Leo wants to come back, but he won't do it while Laporta is here. The reality is that he made an effort and they left him lying down ”.

Laporta's departure is a condition Messi holds if he is to return to the Catalan giants.

The Argentine's family loved life in Barcelona but he still holds a grudge over Laporta's betrayal in his new contract fumbling.

Lionel Messi left on a free and headed to the Parc des Princes but his debut campaign in Paris was wholly unconvincing.

He notched 11 goals and registered 15 assists in 34 appearances across competitions, but he has turned things around this campaign.

Messi has already managed eight goals and as many assists in 14 appearances. The Argentine is on course to beat his outing from last term with ease.

PSG are subsequently trying to agree on a new deal with the Argentine, but he is not convinced to continue with the Ligue 1 side beyond next summer.

Messi is not 100% satisfied in the French capital and has doubts over club-president Nasser Al-Khelaifi's project.

PSG are currently top of Ligue 1 with a three-point lead over second-placed FC Lorient after 11 games.

Meanwhile, Barca sit second in La Liga, trailing Real Madrid by three points following their El Clasico defeat this past weekend.

Lionel Messi also wants Gerard Pique out of Barcelona

Lionel Messi no longer sees eye to eye with the Spaniard

Another name Lionel Messi wants to see leave Barcelona if he is to make his return is Pique, per the aforementioned source.

The pair do not hold a good relationship after Pique had advised the board to part ways with the legendary forward.

Messi is not willing to share a dressing room with the Spanish defender and this is yet another condition the Argentine has in order to make his return.

Unlike Laporta, Pique's potential exit seems more likely given that he is being given that his game time has become limited this season.

He has made six appearances in all competitions and seems to now be viewed by Barca boss Xavi Hernandez as back-up.

Paul Merson predicts Man Utd vs Tottenham and other EPL GW 12 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes