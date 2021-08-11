Leonardo Bonucci confirms Cristiano Ronaldo's future amid exit rumors

Leonardo Bonucci has confirmed Cristiano Ronaldo is staying at Juventus amid rumors of a possible exit. The Italian defender claims Lionel Messi's move to PSG has not impacted the Portuguese star's plans.

Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a move away from Juventus this summer. The forward, his partner and several others close to him have repeatedly confirmed his decision to stay. Still, the rumor mill has been linking the Portuguese star with Real Madrid, Manchester United and even PSG.

Leonardo Bonucci was talking to the media recently and was quizzed about Cristiano Ronaldo's future. The Italian is confident there will be no transfer away for the Portuguese star this summer. He was quoted by Gazzetta dello Sport (via ESPN) as saying:

"I think Cristiano would have stayed even if Messi did not go to PSG. For us he is an added value, and I am sure that this year, more so than in past years, he will help us to go far with all our objectives."

Leonardo Bonucci revealed they wanted to win Serie A once again when asked about the plans and targets for the upcoming season. He said:

"We want to bring the Scudetto back home, there is no point in hiding that. When you play for Juventus, that has to be the objective for the season, just like having a great Champions League campaign and fighting on all fronts. Personally, though, my goal is to continue my form from the Euros, where I played a major role, and do that again with Juventus."

Will Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus?

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi had their futures in the balance this summer, but the Argentine has finally settled his. The former Barcelona star joined Paris Saint-Germain last night after the Catalan club could not renew his contract.

This summer, Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with several clubs, but he is very likely to stay at Juventus. Surprisingly, the Portuguese star's mother claimed she was bringing him back to Sporting CP this summer, but that was rebuffed by the player's agent, Jorge Mendes, within days.

