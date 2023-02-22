Leonardo Bonucci names Cristiano Ronaldo and former Manchester United player as the 2 team-mates who 'impressed' him the most

Juventus captain Leonardo Bonucci has named Cristiano Ronaldo and former Manchester United forward Carlos Tevez as the two teammates who impressed him the most.

The Juventus skipper recently spoke about the toughest opponents he's faced and the most impressive teammates he's played alongside in an interview with young Juventus supporters on the club's official Twitch channel.

When asked about the strongest striker he has ever faced, Bonucci mentioned former Chelsea striker Didier Drogba, Duvan Zapata of Atalanta and Dusan Vlahovic when he played for Fiorentina. He said:

“I think it was Drogba, I wouldn’t sleep the night before a game against him. The same goes for Atalanta‘s Duvan Zapata, I’ve always been concerned by his physicality. Then Vlahovic when he was playing for Fiorentina.”

Referring to his former teammates, Bonucci named Ronaldo and also gave the nod to Carlos Tevez, saying that he was impressed by the Argentine's skill and mentality. He added:

“Aside from Cristiano Ronaldo, Tevez is the teammate who impressed me the most, not only for his mentality.”

Bonucci and Ronaldo spent three years at Juventus, winning several big titles, including Serie A and the Italian Super Cup. Cristiano Ronaldo scored 101 goals for the Italian club in just three seasons.

The only player in history to score 100+ for 4 different teams. Cristiano Ronaldo’s 807 goals breakdown:• 450 for Real Madrid.• 136 for Manchester United.• 115 for Portugal.• 101 for Juventus.• 5 for Sporting.The only player in history to score 100+ for 4 different teams. https://t.co/a759Vcjl6a

However, Bonucci's admiration isn't limited to just strikers. He also spoke highly of Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric, saying:

“As an opponent, I admire Luka Modric, the poetry he transmits by playing football is just sensational.”

Bonucci has played 429 games with Juventus, scoring 35 goals and winning 17 trophies, including eight Serie A titles and four Coppa Italia. He was also a key player in Italy's Euro 2020 triumph, earning a spot on the Team of the Tournament.

Cristiano Ronaldo congratulates Portugal women's team for their historic 2023 FIFA World Cup qualification

Portugal made history by securing a spot in the FIFA Women's World Cup finals for the first time. The team performed well in the playoff match against Cameroon, winning 2-1. Carole Costa scored the winning goal in the 94th minute from the penalty spot.

The achievement did not go unnoticed, as Cristiano Ronaldo took to Twitter to congratulate the team. Ronaldo expressed his pride and joy for the team's historic accomplishments, writing:

"Congratulations on this historic clearance. Let's go!"

Support from one of Portugal's most incredible athletes is a testament to the team's hard work and dedication. With Cristiano Ronaldo's backing, the Portugal women's team will be confident and motivated to represent their country on the world stage.

