“They are the team to beat” - Leonardo Bonucci names Juventus' biggest rivals for Serie A title

Juventus defender Leonardo Bonucci has admitted that current Serie A champions Inter Milan are the Bianconeri's biggest rivals in the race to win Serie A this season.

Leonardo Bonucci believes Juventus will be right up there with Inter Milan despite the two teams having a counter-productive transfer window. Speaking to Sky Italia (via Juvefc.com), Bonucci said:

"Inter are the team to beat, but there are also Roma, Milan and Lazio that will annoy you. In the fight, the details will make the difference. It is a particular end of the transfer market, many strong players have changed teams and this changes a little. Our company was keen to keep the best in order to achieve the objectives."

Last season was a particularly disappointing one for Juventus. The Old Lady finished an astonishing 13 points behind winners Inter Milan which resulted in Andrea Pirlo getting sacked.

However, things are looking on the up for Juventus after the return of manager Massimiliano Allegri. The Italian coach guided Juventus to five consecutive Serie A titles from 2015 to 2019.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, have parted ways with their title-winning manager Antonio Conte. They have also lost their talisman Romelu Lukaku and right-back Achraf Hakimi to Chelsea and PSG respectively, weakening their squad from last season.

Juventus are yet to make a first-team signing so far

Despite wanting to get back to their Serie A perch, Juventus have still not made any first-team signings so far. The Bianconeri have only signed a young forward, Kaio Jorge, from Brazilian side Santos, who is not expected to feature in the first-team for the time being.

However, Juventus have been linked with a number of midfielders this summer. The Old Lady want to conclude a deal to bring in Sassuolo midfielder Manuel Locatelli, who had a stellar Euro 2020 campaign with winners Italy. Juventus were also linked with a return of Miralem Pjanic from Barcelona but that deal is not happening as of now.

Juventus will meet again Sassuolo board this week to sign Locatelli - new official bid to be submitted. Arsenal no longer in the race. Miralem Pjanic, always in Juventus list too



Juventus board will meet again with Dybala agent in the next days to extend his contract.

Juventus are due to face Atalanta in their last pre-season friendly on the 14th of August 2021 before taking on Udinese in their first Serie A game of the new season.

