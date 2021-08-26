Leonardo's outburst about PSG star met with calm and surprise by Real Madrid

The fact that Real Madrid want to sign PSG star Kylian Mbappe this summer is no surprise to anyone. This led to an outburst from PSG sporting director Leonard. However, according to reports, the outburst will not change the Spanish club’s stance at all. Real Madrid have made a club record bid of €160 Million and are now waiting to see what happens next.

There is calm at Real Madrid but also some surprise at what PSG sporting director Leonardo said on Wednesday, and the way he went about it. Real Madrid have not yet received an official response to their offer and were shocked at the fact that Leonardo chose to speak directly to the media instead. The Brazilian stated his and PSG’s position, and questioned Madrid's integrity.

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo says the club have turned down Real Madrid's €160m (£137m) bid for Kylian Mbappe despite the player making it clear he wants to leave. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 25, 2021

Leonardo told the media that €160 Million was an insufficient transfer offer and that PSG do not want to sell Kylian Mbappe for less than what they paid for him four years ago when they signed him from AS Monaco.

Kylian Mbappe is currently valued at €160 Million on Transfermarkt, and PSG are not in a very good position for this negotiation due to Mbappe's contract situation. The reality is that Mbappe can leave for free next summer and even sign a pre-contract agreement in just over four months’ time.

Kylian Mbappe has already rejected several contract renewal offers from the French club, and no one at Real Madrid doubts that Kylian Mbappe wants to play for Los Blancos. The Spanish club are confident they will be able to complete the signing of Kylian Mbappe from PSG this summer itself.

🚨| @jpedrerol: "Real Madrid will not play the game that PSG want to play. They know they can get Mbappé for free in 4 months. We'll see who will get nervous first." #rmalive — Madrid Zone (@theMadridZone) August 25, 2021

Due to these reasons, Real Madrid directors are remaining calm. They believe they have acted in a correct and respectful way and have taken the right approach while inquiring about Kylian Mbappe. Real Madrid never intended to start a war with PSG and want to sign the deal in an amicable fashion.

The fact that Real Madrid have sent an official written offer this week shows that their interest in Kylian Mbappe is very real and serious. Those in charge at Real Madrid do not share Leonardo’s belief that the Spanish club have acted at all inappropriately. Real Madrid think that they have acted correctly and appropriately and are now maintaining a sense of calm.

