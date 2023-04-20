Leroy Sane spotted crying in chat with Pep Guardiola after Bayern Munich's UCL elimination, images go viral on social media 

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shared a heart-warming moment with his former player Leroy Sane after their clash with Bayern Munich on Tuesday, which left fans nostalgic.

The Sky Blues drew 1-1 at the Allianz Arena in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie with the Bavarians but progressed to the last four for winning 4-1 on aggregate.

After full-time, Guardiola was pictured with his former City player Sane, who left the club for Bayern in 2020, consoling him as the 27-year-old appeared to be in tears.

Fans got emotional after seeing this, with one user asking Sane to "come home" again. Another asked if they could see the German international "play under Pep just one more time."

It's been a rough last few days for him. Sane was punched in the face by teammate Sadio Mane in a heated dressing room altercation after their 3-0 defeat at the Etihad last week.

Last night, he was also guilty of missing a crucial opportunity for the Bavarians, slicing his effort just wide of the post after going one-on-one with City goalkeeper Ederson.

Guardiola was seen displaying a great deal of compassion for his former protégé. Sane played 135 times under his tutelage at City, scoring 39 goals and lifting seven titles, including two Premier League trophies.

Bayern Munich bow out in the last-eight again

Since winning the Champions League in 2020, Bayern Munich have failed to go beyond the quarterfinal stage in any of the next three seasons.

After losing to PSG and Villarreal in 2021 and 2022 respectively, it was Manchester City's turn to halt their run in the last eight.

The Bavarians capitulated at the Etihad, losing 3-0, and could only manage a 1-1 draw at home in the return despite putting up an improved performance.

Some missed chances coupled with defensive horrors from Dayot Upamecano ultimately cost them the tie as Thomas Tuchel is struggling to get the best out of them.

After starting his tenure with a 4-2 win over Borussia Dortmund, it seemed like the German could steer the side to great heights this season. But it's gone downhill ever since, with Bayern also getting knocked out from the DFB Pokal.

Even if they were to seal the Bundesliga title, it was certainly a poor end to their 2022-23 campaign.

