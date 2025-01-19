"Let your apologies be as loud as your insults!" - Fans hail Manchester City star for his performance in 6-0 win over Ipswich

Fans of Manchester City have lauded Phil Foden following their 6-0 Premier League win over Ipswich Town on Sunday, January 19. The Englishman was remarkable in attack and he scored a brace during the game at Portman Road.

In the 27th minute, Foden opened the scoring for City as he placed his shot in the bottom left corner. Three minutes later (30’), Mateo Kovacic made it 2-0 after receiving a pass from Foden.

In the 42nd minute, Foden made it 3-0 following a pass from Kevin De Bruyne. In the 49th minute, Jeremy Doku scored City's fourth and he was also set up by De Bruyne. Eight minutes later (57’), Erling Haaland placed his shot in the back of the net following a pass from Doku. In the 69th minute, James McAtee made it 6-0 after being set up by Kovacic.

Foden had a passing accuracy of 89% (24/27) provided two key passes and registered two shots on target (via Sofascore). After the game, fans took to X to commend the Englishman for his outstanding performance, with one tweeting:

"FODEN IS BACK! Let your apologies be as loud as your insults!.”

"Phil Foden in 2025: ▪️ 4 games ▪️ 5 goals ▪️ 2 assists,” another added.

"Why ain't nobody talking about Foden being back? 2 goals against Brentford and Ipswich. Everybody was trash talking him when he was off form.,” another tweeted.

"Damn Foden has more Premier League goals than Saka this season…,” one user posted.

"Phil Foden was exceptional,” one netizen tweeted.

"The PFA player of the year has finally arrived. Phil foden, the best player in the league. I've seen bigger leads then 12 points closed. IT IS NOT OVER. Man city Manchester city ipswich foden doku Kevin de bruyne 6-0 haaland pep guardiola kovacic,” wrote another.

How did Manchester City's captain Kevin De Bruyne perform against Ipswich?

De Bruyne was arguably one of the brains behind City's win and his creativity was pivotal in attack. In his stint on the pitch, he had a passing accuracy of 76% (31/41). De Bruyne provided three key passes and created one big chance (via Sofascore).

De Bruyne has now scored two goals and registered six assists in 15 Premier League games this season. The Cityzens are ranked fourth in the Premier League standings, having registered 38 points from 22 league games.

Manchester City will face Paris Saint-Germain in their next game in the UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, January 22.

