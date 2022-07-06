"Let the circus begin" - Manchester United legend Paul Scholes delivers damning verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo transfer saga

Manchester United legend Paul Scholes has predicted a 'circus' will surround the transfer saga regarding his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo.

Numerous reports over the weekend claimed that the 37-year-old forward wants to leave Old Trafford this summer. As per these reports, the Portuguese is in search of Champions League football, following United's failure to qualify for the competition after a dismal season.

The Athletic have claimed that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner missed the first two days of Red Devils' pre-season training under new manager Erik ten Hag.

Sky Sports posted an update that claimed that Manchester United are unsure if the striker will join the club's pre-season tour abroad. Reacting to the update regarding Ronaldo's future on Instagram, Scholes was quoted by The Manchester Evening News as saying:

"Let the circus begin."

Former England midfielder Scholes was a teammate of the Portuguese superstar at Old Trafford between 2003-2009. The duo claimed three Premier League titles and a Champions League triumph during this period.

Cristiano Ronaldo also won the Ballon d'Or in 2008, which is still to this day the most recent victory of the award by a Premier League player.

Pundit believes Thomas Tuchel would not want Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo at Chelsea

Several reports in recent days have claimed that new Blues owner Todd Boehly is determined to snap up Ronaldo as a sign of intent at Stamford Bridge.

However, former Aston Villa and England striker Gabby Agbonlahor believes manager Thomas Tuchel would not want to sign the former Real Madrid attacker as he would not fit into his style of play.

Agbonlahor told TalkSPORT:

“I think [Ronaldo] would definitely be a good fit, but I don’t see it happening. He would not want a big ego like Ronaldo coming in and wanting to play every game. He would rather go and get Raphinha and Sterling, players who aren’t bigger than the manager or the club."

“For me, Tuchel would definitely not want Ronaldo. But if it comes from above him and the owners want him, then maybe something could happen.”

United accumulated their lowest ever points tally in the Premier League era, in the 2021-22 campaign. However, Ronaldo still managed to score 24 goals in 38 appearances across all competitions in his first season back at Old Trafford.

