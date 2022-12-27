“Let him cook”, “Can’t complain” – Chelsea fans excited as 24-year-old is named in starting line-up to face Bournemouth

Chelsea fans are excited to see Christian Pulisic start in the clash with Bournemouth on Tuesday, December 27.

Graham Potter's side are hoping to get back to winning ways in the Premier League following a woeful run of form before the 2022 FIFA World Cup break.

The Blues have failed to win their last five league fixtures, including a demoralizing 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United last time out.

Chelsea must start getting points on the board as they sit ninth in the table, and the race for the top four is intensifying.

Potter has chosen Pulisic, 24, in attack, a decision that has gone down well with the Stamford Bridge faithful.

The American forward has endured a difficult spell with the Blues, particularly this season in which he has fallen down the pecking order under Potter.

He has made 18 appearances across competitions, with only five in the starting lineup, scoring just one goal and contributing two assists.

Pulisic captained the USMNT at the FIFA World Cup and impressed, making four appearances, scoring one goal and providing two assists.

He seems to have impressed Potter, who has decided to start him for just the fourth time in the league this season.

Meanwhile, Kepa Arizzabalaga starts in goal. Reece James returns to the team for the first time since his knee injury incurred in October.

He is at right-back, with Kalidou Koulibaly, Thiago Silva, and Marc Cucurella joining him in defense.

Denis Zakaria, Jorginho, and Mason Mount are in midfield.

Pulisic is joined in attack by Raheem Sterling and Kai Havertz.

Here are some reactions from fans on Twitter to Potter's decision to start Pulisic against Bournemouth:

Chelsea could miss out on Youssoufa Moukoko to Barcelona

Moukoko has his sights on Barca.

Chelsea are interested in signing Borussia Dortmund teenager Youssoufa Moukoko.

The German 18-year-old has quickly become one of the Bundesliga's top young forwards, scoring six goals and as many assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

Chelsea are eager for an attacking signing amid their poor goalscoring return this season, with just 17 scored in the league.

This is the lowest amount of any side in the top 10, and the likes of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Raheem Sterling have been disappointing.

However, their pursuit of signing Moukoko may have hit a snag as the German is keen on moving to Barcelona instead.

He will be available as a free agent next summer when his contract with Dortmund expires.

The forward reportedly wants to join the Blaugrana once his deal with BvB is up.

Poll : 0 votes