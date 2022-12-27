Chelsea target decides to join Barcelona in 2023: Reports

gChelsea target Youssoufa Moukoko has reportedly decided to join Barcelona in 2023 on a free transfer.

Borussia Dortmund striker Moukoko, 18, is expected to leave Signal Iduna Park next year, with interest in his services intensifying.

The German forward's contract with Dortmund expires next summer, and he seems to be on his way out.

Chelsea have been touted with interest, with reports previously suggesting they were at the front of the queue to sign Moukoko.

However, SPORT reports that the German teenager has decided to join Barcelona in 2023.

Moukoko has quickly become one of Europe's most sought-after teenage attacking talents.

He has scored six goals and contributed as many assists in 22 appearances across competitions.

BVB Buzz @BVBBuzz Youssoufa Moukoko scored his FOURTH straight hat-trick as his four goals helped Borussia Dortmund U-19s beat RW Essen 6-0 #BVB Youssoufa Moukoko scored his FOURTH straight hat-trick as his four goals helped Borussia Dortmund U-19s beat RW Essen 6-0 #BVB https://t.co/hrRhxJfsFY

The Cameroon-born striker's performances for Dortmund earned him a surprise call-up to the German squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

He made one appearance during Die Mannschaft's disappointing campaign, becoming the youngest player to appear for the nation in a World Cup.

Germany manager Hansi Flick explained calling up Moukoko for the tournament by praising the development of the German (via BulliNews):

"Youssoufa is simply developing well. He's quick, lively and a good finisher."

Chelsea are in need of an attacking signing amid a poor goalscoring start to the season.

The Blues signed Pierre-Emerick Aubemayang from Barca for €12 million, but the Gabonese has failed to impress, scoring just three goals in 13 appearances.

Meanwhile, Barcelona have had no troubles on the goalscoring front following the arrival of Robert Lewandowski from Bayern Munich. The Pole has notched 18 goals in 19 appearances.

Blaugrana boss Xavi seemingly wants to add even more firepower to his exciting attack.

Barcelona are joined in their pursuit of Chelsea's N'Golo Kante by Al-Nassr

Barca are interested in Kante.

Barcelona have been linked with a move for Chelsea midfielder Kante, who will be available as a free agent at the end of the season.

There have been no talks between the Blues and the Frenchman over extending his stay at Stamford Bridge.

The Blaugrana may be looking to Kante as a replacement for Sergio Busquets, who seems to be heading out of Nou Camp.

However, according to FootMercato, Barca are joined by Saudi-Arabian side Al-Nassr in pursuing the French midfielder.

Frank Khalid @FrankKhalidUK Ngolo Kante trophies won in his career. Ngolo Kante trophies won in his career. https://t.co/SjeIG86sEk

Al-Nassr are the side heavily linked with a move for Portuguese icon and free agent Cristiano Ronaldo.

Barca's financial struggles may prove to be a stumbling block in the race to sign Kante.

However, Al-Nassr will need to abide by the rules of the Saudi Professional League, which only allows teams to possess seven non-domestic players.

Al-Nassr already have eight in their squad and may need to cut their squad before securing a deal for Kante.

He has dealt with injury issues this season, only making two appearances across competitions.

