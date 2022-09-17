"Let's calm down" - Thierry Henry comments on the hype surrounding Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe at PSG 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and their attacking trident of Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe have enjoyed a vivacious start to the season. In just seven Ligue 1 games, the team has scored an impressive 25 goals, and they don't seem prepared to slow down any time soon.

However, Thierry Henry isn't too impressed with the Parisians and has cautioned against the hype surrounding Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe.

Speaking to CBS Sports (via PSG Talk) after PSG scored three goals in the Champions League to secure a comeback against Maccabi Haifa, the Arsenal legend explained:

“Let’s calm down. The way they actually set up the team 5-2-3, having those guys in side, Leo dropping and those guys making runs, it’s tough to defend. Really tough to defend.

“I would like to see when they’re going to play against a better position. We saw it a tiny bit against Juve, but you see that Juve are struggling, but they are doing what they are supposed to do.”

His words might not matter too much to the trio currently as they have led the Parisians to two wins in their Champions League group, including a 2-1 victory against Juventus. Where they struggled last season to provide an impressive attacking threat, Messi and his teammates seem to have found their connection on the pitch.

Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappe provide the goals for PSG

Lionel Messi has already racked up four goals and eight assists in nine appearances this season. The forward has garnered a staggering seven direct goal contributions in his last five games in all competitions, and he looks set to continue in top form for PSG.

Mbappe is no different, with the vibrant striker amassing the bulk of the goalscoring for the team. In his two Champions League appearances this season, the World Cup winner has scored three goals.

He has continued in similar form in Ligue 1, having racked up another seven goals in six appearances. Notably, without an assist to his name, Mbappe seems to have left the playmaking for his teammates, but his goalscoring contribution remains impressive.

Neymar has found surreal form for PSG this season, and in the attacking trident, the Brazil international is arguably the most impressive player. Neymar has been a major threat for defenses in the French league and the Champions League, racking up nine goals and seven assists in just nine appearances.

The three attackers will hope they can continue providing remarkable goals for the Parisians, and perhaps win an unprecedented Champions League trophy as well.

