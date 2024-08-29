“Let's enjoy the last year and we'll see” - Liverpool superstar Mohamed Salah opens up about contract extension saga 

Liverpool talisman Mohamed Salah has opened up about his contract extension saga. The Egyptian insists that he's focused on the current season and is yet to make a decision on his future.

Salah's existing deal with the Reds is set to expire next June. While he serves the final 12 months of his contract, there has been a lot of speculation over whether he will extend his stay in Merseyside.

The 32-year-old has attracted interest from the Middle East in the recent past. Liverpool reportedly rejected a whopping £150 million bid for Salah from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad last September.

As the Reds enter into a new era under Arne Slot, veterans like Salah and Virgil van Dijk, who are in the final year of their respective contracts, are yet to be locked down with an extension.

Trending

Salah would like to enjoy the 2024-25 season and seems to have brushed aside any discussions over his future. The Liverpool superstar said in an interview with Sky Sports:

"Before the season, I was just like 'I've got one year left, let's just enjoy it and don't think about the contract'. I don't want to think about next year or the future, I just want to enjoy the last year [of my contract] and let's see."

He concluded:

"The most important thing is to take one day at a time and just be grateful to be here."

The Merseysiders will next face Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (1 September).

'You look at his numbers every single year, it’s incredible” - Pundit lavishes praise on Liverpool superstar Mo Salah

Pundit Paul Robinson is in awe of Mohamed Salah after his excellent start to the 2024-25 campaign. He lavished praise on the Egyptian forward for the numbers he's racked up so far with the Reds.

Salah seems to be thriving under new manager Arne Slot. The former Chelsea star has already scored two goals and provided an assist in Liverpool's first two league games this season

The 32-year-old is a marquee player for the Reds and has played an instrumental role in the club's success since his arrival. Speaking about Salah's performances recently, Robinson said (via TBR Football):

“Mo Salah looks really lively, I think in pre-season, he was the best I’ve seen him looking for a long, long time. He looks fit, he looks hungry, somebody at 32 years old to have the energy and enthusiasm, athleticism that he’s got, he’s such a huge part of this Liverpool team, you look at his numbers every single year, it’s incredible.”

Mohamed Salah has registered over 350 appearances for Liverpool, scoring 213 goals and providing 90 assists.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback