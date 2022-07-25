“Let’s go!!!!”, “Might watch” – PSG fans eager to tune in to Gamba Osaka pre-season friendly as Christophe Galtier names exciting duo in starting line-up

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) manager Christophe Galtier has named Marco Verratti and new signing Vitinha together in midfield for the pre-season clash against Gamba Osaka. The news has excited the fans, with many licking their lips to see the dynamic duo in action together.

PSG are one of the richest and best-stacked teams in the business. Last summer, they signed Lionel Messi, Sergio Ramos, Georginio Wijnaldum, Gianluigi Donnarumma, and Achraf Hakimi, going on one of the most insane transfer sprees of all time.

The French champions have not splurged as much on players this summer, but there is one particular player who has gotten fans excited.

Signed from FC Porto for a €41.5 million fee, Vitinha is one of the most highly rated young midfielders in the business. The 22-year-old is great with the ball at his feet, knows how to dictate the tempo, and can pop up with a goal or two when needed.

Fans have already seen the midfielder in action this summer but today is set to mark the first time he plays alongside Marco Verratti. Learning the news, fans are preparing to tune in to watch their team in action against Japanese club Gamba Osaka.

Here’s how the fans have reacted to the midfield pairing:

PSG are yet to lose a pre-season fixture this summer

Paris Saint-Germain have enjoyed a nice, mellow start under new manager Christophe Galtier. The Ligue 1 champions have so far played in three pre-season fixtures, winning all of them, scoring seven goals and conceding only once.

They first beat French outfit Quevilly 0-2 on July 15, before following it up with a 1-2 victory over Kawasaki Frontale on July 19. In their last appearance, they comprehensively outplayed Urawa Red Diamonds, nicking a convincing 0-3 win.

