"We hope Ousmane behaves professionally" - Barcelona president Joan Laporta hails Xavi's decision to reintegrate Dembele

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has shared his thoughts on Xavi's decision to reinstate contract rebel Ousmane Dembele into the Blaugrana team.

Dembele is in the final six months of his contract with the Catalans and talks over a new deal have proven unsuccessful so far. Barcelona were keen to move the Frenchman on in the recently-concluded transfer window. The likes of PSG, Manchester United and Chelsea were credited with an interest in the forward, but nothing came of it.

With Dembele staying at Camp Nou, Blaugrana boss Xavi has decided to reintegrate him into the squad. The 24-year-old has been named in the Spaniard's squad to face Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Laporta has now backed Xavi's decision to bring Dembele back into the squad. The Barcelona president is hopeful that the former Borussia Dortmund forward will remain professional.

He recently told the Spanish television network Movistar Plus+ [via SPORT]:

"If we have to pay Dembele until June 30, it is logical for Xavi to say that he wants to use him. We hope that Ousmane behaves professionally and at the end of the seasoon we can say that it was a good decision".

The La Liga giants are reportedly keen to retain Dembele's services beyond the summer. However, the forward's agent Moussa Sissoko is said to be pushing the player to move away from Camp Nou.

The Catalans seemingly grew frustrated with the nature of their contract talks with Dembele last month and asked him to leave during the winter transfer window. The club even left Dembele out of their squad for their last two matches in January.

Several clubs were linked with a move for Dembele in the final stretch of the window, but the player stayed put. Xavi, though, is prepared to call upon his services this season, if required.

What has Barcelona boss Xavi said about Dembele?

Xavi has discussed Dembele's contract situation after the transfer window slammed shut. The Spanish tactician has been impressed with the 24-year-old's professionalism despite the contract stand-off. He said:

"We have to use him, he can help us. He has been a good professional. It is a club decision and I'll use him when I think it's convenient. He's one more [player]."

It remains to be seen if Dembele can re-establish himself as a regular starter for Barcelona until the end of the season.

