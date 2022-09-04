"Let’s be realistic, the match to win is the one at home with Benfica" - Juventus manager Max Allegri makes discouraging claim ahead of PSG clash 

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri didn't seem too hopeful about his team's upcoming Champions League clash against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The Parisians will host Juventus for a Champions League clash on September 7. PSG come into the contest in red hot form. They defeated Nantes 3-0 in an away clash in their latest Ligue 1 outing.

Christophe Galtier's team are currently at the top of the table with 16 points from their first six league games of the season.

Juventus, meanwhile, sit in the fifth spot in the Serie A table after a draw in their latest game against Fiorentina.

The Bianconerri coach isn't too hopeful of his team's chances on the road against PSG. The Italian stated that it's more important for them to get a home victory against Benfica, who are also in Group H of the UEFA Champions League.

“PSG? Let’s be realistic, the match to win is the one at home with Benfica.” (via Fabiana Della Valle)

Galtier's team have had a fabulous start to their league season with the superstar attacking trio of Paris Saint-Germain firing on all cylinders.

In seven games this season, Neymar has scored nine times and provided six assists. In the same number of games, Lionel Messi has scored four goals and provided six assists.

Kylian Mbappe, meanwhile, has seven goals from his first five games of the season. With superstar players being in top form, The Parisians' fans will hope that their team can elevate their domestic success to the European stage.

PSG manager Christophe Galtier explains rotation policy

Christophe Galtier

With a team of superstars at his disposal, PSG manager Galtier is trying to rest his key players to keep them fresh.

He has effectively rotated the front-three of Messi, Neymar, and Mbappe since the start of the season. When asked about his strategy on the same, here's what Galtier had to say:

"You say it's new, but it's an obligation in relation to the busy schedule for everyone. We play a lot. Every three or four days, then there will be the World Cup afterwards. Automatically, everyone must understand that it is impossible to play 90 minutes in all matches.

"I spoke about it twice: once with the most concerned, and a second with the whole group. To explain to them how it was going to happen, and tell them to accept, and even value the entry of a partner." (h/t culturepsg)

Being a cut above the rest in their domestic competition has both its pros and cons. While it is a matter of pride for Le Parisiens to dominate Ligue 1, being champions in this tournament is not considered much of a success. They would be judged on the basis of their Champions League efforts.

Edited by Akshay Saraswat