"Let’s not rule out the idea" - Manchester United could make surprise move for Chelsea star

Renowned journalist Dean Jones has suggested that Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech could be on his way to Manchester United.

Jones further stated that Ziyech's much-anticipated move to AC Milan is unlikely to materialize.

He has insisted that a surprise move to United could be on the cards as a result. Jones told Give Me Sport:

“The Ziyech move to AC Milan has stuttered a little and if that situation drags on let’s not rule out the idea that Ten Hag looks to take him to United instead.”

Erik ten Hag knew Ziyech closely from his time at Ajax and managed him for almost two and a half years before the winger made his switch to Chelsea.

Ziyech has made more career appearances under the now-Red Devils boss than under any other manager.

The 29-year-old played the best football of his life under the Dutch manager, scoring 35 goals and providing 53 assists in 100 games.

As per reports, Manchester United have been put off by Ajax's £69 million valuation for their priority target Antony, the player Ajax themselves signed to replace Ziyech.

With the Red Devils desperately craving quality additions on the right flank, Ziyech could prove to be a solid alternative to the Brazilian.

With the Blues ready to sell the 29-year-old, Ziyech is unlikely to cost Manchester United a fortune either. The Moroccan's versatility could mean that he would be a great addition to Manchester United even if they manage to sign Antony.

Could the Chelsea outcast be on his way to Manchester United?

Ziyech's incredible showings at the Johan Cryuff Arena earned him his big move to Chelsea as he looked like a bargain at just £33.3 million.

The technically-gifted attacker, however, has struggled for regular playing time at Stamford Bridge, having made just 29 starts in two seasons.

Ziyech scored eight goals and provided six assists in 44 appearances across all competitions last season for Chelsea.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano 🤝 #MUFC



“Man United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. Ten Hag is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him, I am even more excited for the future”, Eriksen says. Official, confirmed: Christian Eriksen joins Manchester United! Contract valid until June 2025.“Man United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. Ten Hag is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him, I am even more excited for the future”, Eriksen says. Official, confirmed: Christian Eriksen joins Manchester United! Contract valid until June 2025. 🇩🇰🤝 #MUFC“Man United is a special club, and I cannot wait to get started. Ten Hag is a fantastic coach. Having spoken with him, I am even more excited for the future”, Eriksen says. https://t.co/g40SSK2URa

As reported by 90Min earlier this summer, the Blues are looking to sell the Morocco international this summer with AC Milan interested in his services.

However, Corriere dello Sport (via Milan News) claims that the Serie A champions are struggling to agree on the terms of his proposed loan with the West London club.

AC Milan losing out on the Moroccan's signing could present an opportunity for the Red Devils to swoop in and make a surprise signing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far