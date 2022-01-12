"Let's not be silly now" - Ex-Manchester United star Ravel Morrison weighs in on Wayne Rooney vs Phil Foden debate

Derby County star Ravel Morrison believes the Wayne Rooney versus Phil Foden debate is a non-starter, calling it ‘silly’. Fans of both players took to social media to compare the duo. The comparisons drew Morrison's interest, who stated that the current Derby manager is 'clear' of any English player. He said:

"Both serious players! But let’s not be silly now! Wayne Rooney is clear from any English player.”

Morrison came through the ranks at Manchester United during Rooney’s time at the club and currently plays under him at Derby County. The Red Devils' legend, who now manages Derby, is one of the greatest players in Manchester United and Premier League history.

The Englishman scored an impressive 253 goals in 559 appearances for the Red Devils, also winning five Premier League winner’s medals and a Champions League crown. Rooney also holds the records for most English caps and goals, with 53 goals in 119 appearances for his nation.

GOAL @goal Phil Foden



Different sides of Manchester, same special sauce, according to former England international Joleon Lescott. Wayne RooneyPhil FodenDifferent sides of Manchester, same special sauce, according to former England international Joleon Lescott. Wayne Rooney ➡️ Phil FodenDifferent sides of Manchester, same special sauce, according to former England international Joleon Lescott. https://t.co/V8RCvjv5ty

Phil Foden is believed to be one of the highest-rated young players in the world and is considered English football’s next great hope. The midfielder is being developed by Spanish maestro Pep Guardiola and fits seamlessly into the dominant Manchester City team.

The 21-year-old midfielder from Stockport has seven goals and six assists in 20 appearances this campaign. He looks to be getting closer and closer to becoming the best versatile midfielder on the planet.

Wayne Rooney wants Manchester United's Amad Diallo on loan

Manchester United v BSC Young Boys: Group F - UEFA Champions League

The United legend will hope that his connection to his former club will come in handy as reports from the Telegraph claim that Derby County want Amad Diallo on loan.

Diallo joined the Red Devils under the management of club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer but has fallen down the pecking order. Even with Ralf Rangnick at the helm, it is not likely that the young winger will find any game time at Old Trafford.

While interest in Diallo has poured in from other clubs including Birmingham City, Wayne Rooney and Derby are reportedly set to snatch up the star. Barnsley are also interested in Diallo but Rooney will hope the star will move to the Midlands instead.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since joining Manchester United in 2020, Diallo has managed just three starts for the club. This season has seen him pick up just 68 minutes of game time.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar