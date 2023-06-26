“Let them suck c***s” – When ex-Chelsea star yelled X-rated remark inside tunnel after beating Manchester United in final 

Former Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata was caught yelling an X-rated remark while heading for the changing room after The Blues completed a 1-0 victory over Manchester United in the 2018 FA Cup final.

The game was decided by a solitary goal scored by Eden Hazard in the 22nd minute. The Belgian forward's first half spot-kick was enough to secure the win for Chelsea, who were managed by Antonio Conte at the time.

After the game's conclusion, Morata yelled (via The Irish Sun):

"Come on, Let them suck c***s"

Morata came on from the bench towards the closing stages of the game to replace Frenchman Olivier Giroud. The Spaniard's jubilation was understandable, considering it was his first trophy at Stamford Bridge.

Morata added to his trophy collection at Chelsea by winning the UEFA Europa League in 2019. The striker moved from Real Madrid to the Blues in the summer of 2017 for £60 million. Unfortunately, Morata never found his feet in the Premier League.

In 72 appearances for the London-based club, Morata scored 24 goals and provided six assists in all competitions. During his three-year stay with the Blues, the striker was also sent on loan to Atletico Madrid, the club he would eventually join permanently in 2020.

Manchester United's £50 million bid considered final offer in pursuit of Chelsea's Mason Mount

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reported on Monday (June 26) that Manchester United's £50 million bid is the final offer they will make in pursuit of Mason Mount.

The Red Devils have reportedly stated that the offer is still valid in case the Blues change their mind, having initially rejected the bid. The midfielder's stance on the matter remains clear, which is to either leave the club this summer or as a free agent in 2024. In 195 appearances for the senior team, Mount has scored 33 goals and provided 37 assists across competitions.

Romano also reported that Bayern Munich boss Thomas Tuchel is a fan of the English midfielder, but the Bundesliga giants haven't made a bid so far.

